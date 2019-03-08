Artwork created by Archway mental health patient displayed at NHS centre to ‘give hope to others’

Sybil Adelaja with her artwork. Archant

Artwork created by a mental health patient is now being displayed at the NHS centre where she was treated in the hope of inspiring others.

Sybil Adelaja was a service user at Highgate Mental Health Centre in Archway and as part of her recovery took up painting with the help of occupational therapist Laura Harrison and art therapist Hannah Ravenscroft.

Now they have pride of place in the centre, which is run by Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust.

“All of the paintings were inspired by a particularly tough time of my life when I was a patient receiving care for my mental health issues,” said Sybil. “When I was feeling depressed or angry, rather than shout or scream, I would put my feelings into the canvases.

She added: “Painting provided an outlet for me and a breakthrough to normality. I felt an incredible sense of relief after painting.”

Hannah said: “Art can have the power to heal, providing an outlet to help process and explore difficult experiences, and it can give a voice to thoughts and feelings that may be difficult to express through words.”

Sybil was keen for her paintings to be exhibited in the hospital where they could give hope to others. She said: “Looking at these paintings now, I can feel a sense of time passing and that difficult time in my life being over.”