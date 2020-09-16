Search

Advanced search

Moorfields quadruples weekly cataract ops in NHS pilot which could lead way clearing coronavirus waiting lists

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 16 September 2020

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Archant

Moorfields Eye Hospital is quadrupling the number of cataract operations this week in a drive to clear surgical waiting lists that have built up during the coronavirus lockdown.

The ambitious project, known as the “cataract drive” will be the first of its kind in the UK.  Eight operating theatres at the Old Street hospital provide four times the number of cataract procedures that they usually perform in one week - meaning nearly 500 operations might take place.

You may also want to watch:

A cataract is clouding of the lens inside the eye, causing gradual blurring of vision, and surgery is the only available treatment.  The operation lasts between 20 to 40 minutes and involves removing the cloudy part of the natural lens of the eye and replacing it with an artificial lens inside the eye.

David Probert, Moorfields’ chief executive said: “This project is the first of its kind and could be an example to rest of the NHS for a new way to clear waiting lists in the wake of Covid-19.

“I am incredibly proud of the adaptability and creativity of staff at Moorfields for innovating and working together in this way to help as many patients as possible.”

Over 90 volunteers from St John Ambulance will help with pre-operative assessments, accompanying and reassuring patients during surgery, and assisting with discharges.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cally stabbing: ‘Teen’ knifed to death in North Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a youth was stabbed to death. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three arrested in immigration raid at Deliveroo base in Islington

Police and immigration vans outside Deliveroo in Pentonville Road yesterday (Picture: Oriel Hutchinson)

Spotlight on Islington residents in TV documentary

Upper Street around The Angel.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington neighbours left living in damp flats for months

Neighbours Sandra King and Louise Tanner Haggerty. Picture: Sandra King

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Middlesex seal narrow victory over Kent

Middlesex's Tom Helm during day two of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Former Arsenal legend Alex Scott believes the WSL is the best league in the world

(L-R) Arsenal's Alex Scott, Emma Mitchell, Danielle Carter, Jordan Nobbs, Fara Williams and Josephine Henning celebrate with the trophy after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Moorfields quadruples weekly cataract ops in NHS pilot which could lead way clearing coronavirus waiting lists

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Islington writers urged to apply for awards representing ‘underserved communities’

Islington resident Christina Care was one of the London Writers Awards winners in 2020. Picture: FLYINGPADRE

Dennis Nilsen: Stonewall Housing partner with ITV show to highlight continued risk of LGBTQ+ homelessness

North London actor David Tennant plays Dennis Nilsen in the ITV drama Des which airs on Monday. It follows the serial killer who lived in Cranley Gardens Muswell Hill and worked at Kentish Town job centre