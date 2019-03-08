NHS mental health trust highlights importance of reading at World Book Night event

The benefits reading can have on mental health were highlighted at an NHS event to mark World Book Night.

Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust (CANDI) hosted an afternoon tea session on Tuesday last week, and gave away almost 100 copies of Sunday Times bestseller Mad Girl by Bryony Gordon.

The event, in partner with The Reading Agency, gave service users and staf the chance to come together and discuss why they enjoyed reading and how it can help them deal with their wellbeing.

Voluntary services chief Joanne Scott said: “The afternoon was great fun and encouraged us all to think about the benefits reading can have on our mental health and to celebrate the difference that reading can make to people's lives.”

Guests at St Pancras Hospital also had the chance to donate books to the CANDI volunteer-run book trolley which visits inpatient wards. To donate books to the trolley, please contact Joanne Scott via joanne.scott@candi.nhs.uk.