Medics opening large-scale Covid vaccination centre

The centre is open for vaccinations this weekend. - Credit: ©2021 Steve Bainbridge

Medics are opening a large-scale Covid vaccination centre in Islington centre this weekend as part of the national race to give the booster to as many people as possible by New Year’s Eve.

The booster will be offered to anyone over the age of 18 and people can book appointments or walk into the Business Design Centre just off Upper Street from 10am on Saturday.

The team from University College London Hospital NHS Trust will then deliver the jabs between 9am and 6pm, seven days a week, until January 10.

They can only give boosters to adults at the centre, which will be closed from 24-26 December and 1 January.

The Omicron variant is proving highly transmissible and numbers are doubling every two to three days, experts say. Its symptoms can include lower back pain and a scratchy throat.

The latest figures show that 63 per cent of Islington residents had been vaccinated once, and 57 per cent double-jabbed, by 14 December.

There were 1,609 cases in the borough in the week to 10 December – a 69 per cent increase on the previous week.

It is the second time the historic business venue has swung into action as a vaccination centre.

Senior operations lead for vaccinations, Steve Holder, said: “Between January and August 2021, we were able to deliver more than 125,000 vaccines at the Business Design Centre.

“We are delighted to have the support of the team there once again to continue to deliver this vital vaccination programme within the community.”

Adults only can walk into the centre for an appointment or can book an appointment online or by calling 119.