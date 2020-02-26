Search

Advanced search

NHS trusts consider taking action against DHL over constant problems with patient transport service

PUBLISHED: 10:58 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 26 February 2020

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

NHS hospital trusts have discussed taking action against courier giant DHL, which has been subject to endless complaints since taking over patient transport services in September.

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken MearsThe Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Whittington Health, North Middlesex, Moorfields and the Royal Free all outsourced their non-emergency transport system for patients who need help getting to and from appointments.

DHL has been providing Patient Transport Services in London for over 20 years, but people have complained of long waits, missed pickups, and care home residents have even been refused transport, according to watchdog Healthwatch Islington. Some areas have since improved and no action will be taken for now, but the trusts say they are monitoring the service.

Care home managers reported some residents who were previously eligible are now not, including people who have a wheelchair or support from a carer. They were being told to make their own way to hospital and paying for taxis out of their Personal Expenses Allowance.

You may also want to watch:

"It feels a bit like health services pushing costs on to social care or to individuals," Healthwatch said.

"Family carers are being refused permission to accompany elderly relatives on patient transport. In one case, a 93-year-old woman being taken to hospital with sight issues was told she could not be accompanied by her daughter. Her daughter had always been allowed to accompany her before."

Chief nurse Michelle Johnson said at a Whittington board meeting last month that letters of apology had been sent to patients and the trusts were holding weekly meetings to review cases.

In statements, the Whittington and Royal Free told this paper: "We are pleased there have been improvements in the performance of the non-emergency patient transport service provided by DHL. There have been no sanctions imposed on DHL but we will continue to monitor progress on a daily basis to ensure the expected standards are met and maintained."

In November this newspaper spoke to Husman Kanu, a 65-year-old from Tottenham who waited for more than three hours in the Whittington waiting room after a physiotherapy appointment.

The amputee who uses a wheelchair and has weekly appointments said: "I always have problems, man. Usually I have to wait 40 minutes or an hour but on that day I finished my physiotherapy and was taken to the waiting room by my physiotherapist. I was there for more than three hours, just waiting.

"I was almost crying inside because I can't move."

DHL declined to comment.

Most Read

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys’ School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street.

Mother fears epileptic son could drown in bath at overcrowded housing association flat in Cally

Melissa Edwards and her son Oliver Edwards. Picture: Freddie Simpson

Pharmaceutical company suing Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust for £1.9million

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Most Read

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys’ School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street.

Mother fears epileptic son could drown in bath at overcrowded housing association flat in Cally

Melissa Edwards and her son Oliver Edwards. Picture: Freddie Simpson

Pharmaceutical company suing Moorfields Eye Hospital Foundation Trust for £1.9million

Moorfields Eye Hospital

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women confirm Walti injury

Arsenal's Lia Walti

Fags, Birds and a Couple of Guns, Nancy Fouts retrospective at Hang Up Gallery

Images from Nancy Fouts retrospective at Hang Up Gallery

National Whisky Festival comes to the Round Chapel

National Whisky Festival of Scotland comes to The Round Chapel in Hackney

Charity Lit-fest to spark debate about old age

Salley Vickers will talk about her book Grandmothers at the one day lit fest in Primrose Hill

NHS trusts consider taking action against DHL over constant problems with patient transport service

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24