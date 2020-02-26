NHS trusts consider taking action against DHL over constant problems with patient transport service

NHS hospital trusts have discussed taking action against courier giant DHL, which has been subject to endless complaints since taking over patient transport services in September.

Whittington Health, North Middlesex, Moorfields and the Royal Free all outsourced their non-emergency transport system for patients who need help getting to and from appointments.

DHL has been providing Patient Transport Services in London for over 20 years, but people have complained of long waits, missed pickups, and care home residents have even been refused transport, according to watchdog Healthwatch Islington. Some areas have since improved and no action will be taken for now, but the trusts say they are monitoring the service.

Care home managers reported some residents who were previously eligible are now not, including people who have a wheelchair or support from a carer. They were being told to make their own way to hospital and paying for taxis out of their Personal Expenses Allowance.

"It feels a bit like health services pushing costs on to social care or to individuals," Healthwatch said.

"Family carers are being refused permission to accompany elderly relatives on patient transport. In one case, a 93-year-old woman being taken to hospital with sight issues was told she could not be accompanied by her daughter. Her daughter had always been allowed to accompany her before."

Chief nurse Michelle Johnson said at a Whittington board meeting last month that letters of apology had been sent to patients and the trusts were holding weekly meetings to review cases.

In statements, the Whittington and Royal Free told this paper: "We are pleased there have been improvements in the performance of the non-emergency patient transport service provided by DHL. There have been no sanctions imposed on DHL but we will continue to monitor progress on a daily basis to ensure the expected standards are met and maintained."

In November this newspaper spoke to Husman Kanu, a 65-year-old from Tottenham who waited for more than three hours in the Whittington waiting room after a physiotherapy appointment.

The amputee who uses a wheelchair and has weekly appointments said: "I always have problems, man. Usually I have to wait 40 minutes or an hour but on that day I finished my physiotherapy and was taken to the waiting room by my physiotherapist. I was there for more than three hours, just waiting.

"I was almost crying inside because I can't move."

DHL declined to comment.