North London residents invited to help transform mental health services

Holly Chant

Published: 1:10 PM October 26, 2021   
North London residents are being invited to help shape community mental health services in the area at an online summit in November. 

The summit will give service users, carers and residents a chance to learn about how the North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is recruiting hundreds of frontline staff and expanding its services in Camden, Islington, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey. 

People attending the event will also be able to help shape a "new vision" for NHS mental health care across north London.

"This vision will guide our roll out of new neighbourhood mental health services," said Darren Summers, who leads North Central London’s programme to transform community mental health care.

Mr Summers added: "We want to make it easy for everyone to get help early so they can recover sooner, stay well and improve their quality of life."    

Residents are invited to the Community Mental Health Care Summit from 2.30pm to 4pm on November 10.  

To register, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey residents can visit mentalhealth-summit.eventbrite.co.uk 

Camden and Islington residents should visit candi-mentalhealthsummit.eventbrite.co.uk 

