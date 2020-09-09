Paratriathlon champion Helena Stone overcame debilitating chronic regional pain syndrome with leg amputation

A paratriathlon champion who has been selected to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics, overcame a debilitating condition which causes constant, acute pain by having her leg amputated last year, against NHS advice.

Helena Stone, 22, of Islington, had been living with chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS) since a kayaking accident in 2013, and her pain had became increasingly unbearable.

But the CRPS was eliminated after a privately-funded operation last January, and she can now walk without pain with a prosthetic leg. Having a Stiltz Homelift installed at her three-storey Victorian home also helped in her recovery, when she had to use a wheelchair and then crutches.

“I couldn’t cope with university, I was using a wheelchair and suffering from fatigue 24-7 because the pain would keep me awake all night. I literally had no control over my life,” said Helena, who campaigns for more awareness of CRPS.

“Now I no longer have CRPS I can do what I want. Of course, I have to adapt but I have control of my body rather than my body controlling me. I can go back to university to complete my BA in Education and get a job.”

In December Helena won her respective class at the British Indoor Rowing Championship, and having since trained with the Invictus rowing team and gold medal-winning British paratriathlete Andy Lewis MBE, she hopes to compete in the British Paratriathlon Championships in 2021.