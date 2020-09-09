Search

Islington paratriathlon hopeful overcame debilitating pain syndrome with leg amputation

PUBLISHED: 06:50 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:34 09 September 2020

British paratriathlon champion Helena Stone who has been selected for the Tokyo Paralympics. Picture: Stiltz Homelift

British paratriathlon champion Helena Stone who has been selected for the Tokyo Paralympics. Picture: Stiltz Homelift

Stiltz Homelift

A paratriathlon hopeful from Islington overcame a debilitating condition which causes constant, acute pain by having her leg amputated last year, against NHS advice.

Helena Stone, 22, of Islington, had been living with chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS) since a kayaking accident in 2013, and her pain had became increasingly unbearable.

But the CRPS was eliminated after a privately-funded operation last January, and she can now walk without pain with a prosthetic leg.

Having a Stiltz Homelift installed at her three-storey Victorian home also helped in her recovery, when she had to use a wheelchair and then crutches.

“I couldn’t cope with university, I was using a wheelchair and suffering from fatigue 24/7 because the pain would keep me awake all night. I literally had no control over my life,” said Helena, who campaigns for more awareness of CRPS.

“Now I no longer have CRPS I can do what I want. Of course, I have to adapt but I have control of my body rather than my body controlling me. I can go back to university to complete my BA in education and get a job.”

In December Helena won her respective class at the British Indoor Rowing Championship, and having since trained with the Invictus rowing team and gold medal-winning British paratriathlete Andy Lewis, she hopes to compete in the British Paratriathlon Championships in 2021.

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site and People Friendly Streets

Screen on the Green reopened after lockdown with showings of Christopher Nolan's chronologically playful Tenet - and the nicely punned:

Rare LP discovered by Islington musician released nearly five decades after recording

Band photo taken at The Angel pub. Left to right, Frank Martines (guitar), Tom Kelly (drummer), Paul Chritodoulou (bass guitar) and Jeff Ball (vocalist). Picture: Kostas Berou

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Court detains man without limit after killing his mother in Finsbury Park flat arson

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture: Lucy Brown

Islington Council's 3,000 Angelic Energy customers 'at risk of price hikes' in British Gas sell-off

Islington Council has come under fire over its Angelic Energy project. Picture: Islington Council

