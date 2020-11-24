Photographer launches crowdfunder to spotlight Whittington Hospital’s frontline staff in book

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Mumtaz Mooncey - paediatric doctor. Picture: Slater King Slater King

A photographer who captured Whittington Hospital at the height of the pandemic is publishing a photo book, with royalties going to the hospital’s charity.

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Champa Jetha - acute therapy technician. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Champa Jetha - acute therapy technician. Picture: Slater King

Slater King photographed and interviewed the hospital’s frontline staff, documenting life at the heart of a Covid hospital during the pandemic’s first wave.

He is now using crowdfunding website Kickstarter to launch the photo-series as a book, featuring three Portrait of Britain Award-winning photographs.

Slater said: “What we see is a testament to the dedication and compassion of the staff.

“We hear in their own words the incredible hardships they bear and the lengths they go to in caring for their patients with skill and kindness.”

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Mihir Sanghvi, Specialty Registrar - Cardiology. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Mihir Sanghvi, Specialty Registrar - Cardiology. Picture: Slater King

NHS staff suffered more casualties in the first six months of the pandemic than the British armed forces during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.

If the funding target is reached, nearly 25 per cent of sales will be given to the Whittington Hospital Charitable Funds, ring-fenced to improve the working lives of staff.

Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/slaterking/helpthehospital/ to support the campaign.

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Stefan Campbel l- cardiac physiologist. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Stefan Campbel l- cardiac physiologist. Picture: Slater King

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Barbara Casidsid- scrub nurse, theatre. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Barbara Casidsid- scrub nurse, theatre. Picture: Slater King

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Lizzie Marlow- physiotherapist. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Lizzie Marlow- physiotherapist. Picture: Slater King

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Cleveland Shaw - DTC Endoscopy. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Cleveland Shaw - DTC Endoscopy. Picture: Slater King

Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Ryan McGivern - Domestic. Picture: Slater King Frontline staff at Whittington Hospital. Ryan McGivern - Domestic. Picture: Slater King

