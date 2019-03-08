Plans to build education facility on site of Whittington Hospital's forgotten Waterlow Building to be decided on

Whittington Hospital, Waterlow Building from Highgate Hill. Archant

Plans to redevelop Whittington Hospital's old Waterlow Building and replace it with a temporary educational facility will go before councillors next week.

Whittington Health NHS trust has already started demolishing the site, which has been left empty since Camden and Islington mental health trust moved to new premises in Dartmouth Park Hill more than 15 years ago.

The idea is to replace it with an up-to-date facility complete with lecture spaces, an operating theatre simulation suite and accommodation.

The plans will also make way for a new mental health hospital run by Camden and Islington on the Whittington site, allowing both trusts to work together to provide better care.

A decision will be made by Islington's planning committee on Tuesday night.

Whittington Health CEO Siobhan Harrington said: "A space that has been occupied by an empty building for over 15 years is going to be put to much better use - new education facilities for our staff. This is part of a long term plan to transform the Whittington Hospital site in order to deliver the modern and fit-for-purpose facilities our patients deserve."

If agreed, the centre is expected to be ready in 2020. The new mental health hospital is expected to be ready in 2022.