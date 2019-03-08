Search

Advanced search

Plans to build education facility on site of Whittington Hospital's forgotten Waterlow Building to be decided on

PUBLISHED: 08:17 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 08 October 2019

Whittington Hospital, Waterlow Building from Highgate Hill.

Whittington Hospital, Waterlow Building from Highgate Hill.

Archant

Plans to redevelop Whittington Hospital's old Waterlow Building and replace it with a temporary educational facility will go before councillors next week.

Whittington Health NHS trust has already started demolishing the site, which has been left empty since Camden and Islington mental health trust moved to new premises in Dartmouth Park Hill more than 15 years ago.

The idea is to replace it with an up-to-date facility complete with lecture spaces, an operating theatre simulation suite and accommodation.

You may also want to watch:

The plans will also make way for a new mental health hospital run by Camden and Islington on the Whittington site, allowing both trusts to work together to provide better care.

A decision will be made by Islington's planning committee on Tuesday night.

Whittington Health CEO Siobhan Harrington said: "A space that has been occupied by an empty building for over 15 years is going to be put to much better use - new education facilities for our staff. This is part of a long term plan to transform the Whittington Hospital site in order to deliver the modern and fit-for-purpose facilities our patients deserve."

If agreed, the centre is expected to be ready in 2020. The new mental health hospital is expected to be ready in 2022.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Man seriously injured in fight outside The White Swan Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street

The victim was left with serious head injuries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Police name man killed by lorry in Finsbury Park as Javaid Sheikh

A man has died after he was hit by a HGV in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @BrotherKaufman

Police raid alleged brothels and arrest Finsbury Park man on suspicion of human trafficking

Finsbury Park station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Through The Wall: pitfalls of urban living and comparison culture at heart of Caroline Corcoran’s first book

Caroline Corcoran has signed a two-book deal with Harper Collins. Picture: Supplied.

Archway Darts League teams return to action

James Martin of N19 in the Archway Darts League: Picture: James Martin

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Plans to build education facility on site of Whittington Hospital’s forgotten Waterlow Building to be decided on

Whittington Hospital, Waterlow Building from Highgate Hill.

Sadiq Khan praises Archway primary school for its work tackling educational inequality

Deputy mayor for education Joanne McCartney with executive head Clare McFlynn. Picture: Eleanor Bentall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists