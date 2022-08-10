News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Health

Breaking

Polio virus found in Islington sewage

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:12 PM August 10, 2022
A sample of the polio vaccine

A sample of the polio vaccine - Credit: PA

All children aged one to nine will be offered a polio vaccine after the virus was found in 116 sewage samples.

Vaccine-derived poliovirus has been detected in sewage in Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

There have been no confirmed cases yet but 116 type 2 poliovirus (PV2) isolates were identified in 19 sewage London samples collected between February 8 and July 5.

Most are vaccine-like virus and only a few have sufficient mutations to be classified as vaccine derived poliovirus (VDPV2). VDPV2 is of greater concern as it behaves more like naturally occurring "wild" polio and may, on rare occasions, lead to cases of paralysis in unvaccinated individuals.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA said: "No cases of polio have been reported and for the majority of the population, who are fully vaccinated, the risk is low.

"But we know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates. This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and puts those residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk."

The NHS will be contacting parents of eligible children aged one to nine.

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Toni Warner (l.) from SHP, Deputy Mayor of London Tom Copley, Cllr Una O'Halloran and Jeremy Corbyn

New housing scheme for rough sleepers opens in Finsbury Park

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon
Islington may have 30,000 more residents than the 2021 Census shows

Census 2021

Islington Council concern over 'lost Londoners'

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon
The London Dessert Festival has been cancelled

Food festival cancelled after organiser ceases trading

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon
An Ocado electric van 

Ocado puts in new lawfulness application for site near primary school

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon