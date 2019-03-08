Search

Council leader to speak at Islington’s Keep our NHS Public event on state of health service

PUBLISHED: 17:02 08 March 2019

Striking junior doctors outside the Whittington Hospital in Archway are joined by patient Jan Pollock on 12.01.15.

Archant

The leader of Islington Council is one of the people who will address the Islington Keep our NHS Public (KONP) event on Monday.

The public meeting, which will be held at Islington Town Hall in Upper Street, will look at cuts to the NHS, the plans to move mental health beds from St Pancras Hospital to the Whittington and the challenges the borough is facing.

Cllr Richard Watts will speak about how he sees the future of the NHS in Islington, Dr Gary Marlow, who is the chair of the British Medical Association in London, will explain how government policy has put pressure on primary care and Gordon Peters will discuss social care.

Jan Pollock, from Islington KONP, said: “I fear more cuts as a part of the rationing which the Government deals out to me and thousands like me with serious conditions.

“The only thing that relieves the fear is campaigning together with other people who actively defend our NHS.”

The event will begin at 6pm and is free to attend.

