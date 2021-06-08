News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Health

'It could take a lot by surprise': Islington residents urged to consider NHS Digital scheme

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:37 PM June 8, 2021   
Sem Moema at City Hall

Sem Moema at City Hall - Credit: Sem Moema at City Hall

Islington residents are being urged to consider opting out of NHS Digital plans that could see their data collected. 

Patients have until June 23 to inform their practice that they do not want their medical histories adding to a national database. 

London Assembly Member Sem Moema is looking to publicise the move to her Islington constituents, saying "it could take a lot of people by surprise". 

Labour has raised concerns that this could lead to sensitive information being shared with third parties, although the NHS has said there will be barriers between records and researchers. 

Ms Moema said: “We are talking about the collection of very sensitive information and unless we see the public messaging ramped-up and the deadline for opting out pushed back, this is going to take a lot of people in our borough by complete surprise. 

“We need to make sure that the centuries old understanding around patient-doctor confidentiality is upheld, so the government has to be totally transparent in what they’re doing here and set out how they are going to protect this data.” 

You may also want to watch:

NHS
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Angela Best was murdered by Theodore Johnson in Dartmouth Park Hill, Tufnell Park, in December 2016.

St Pancras Coroner's Court

Angela Best inquest: Failure to spot serial killer's deception 'could...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway

Emergency Services

Infant taken to hospital after paramedics called to Archway

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Kennedy's was found to be the leading fish and chip shop in Islington.

Five of the best places to get fish and chips in Islington

Pol Addingham

Logo Icon
A police car and a paramedic's vehicle in Duncombe Road, Archway

London Ambulance Service

Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus