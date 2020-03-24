Search

There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

We have complied a list of agencies helping people during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which we’ll be updating regularly.

We are Islington helpline:

Islington Council, voluntary sector and mutual aid groups are working together to provide support. This could include help with getting food or medicine, online group activities, legal advice or a friendly phone conversation.

You can contact organisations directly or call the We are Islington helpline on 020 7527 8222.

You can also email weareislington@islington.gov.uk.

Minicom: 020 7527 1900.

Lines open every day from 9am to 5pm.

Mutual Aid groups:

The People’s Army Coronavirus Support Islington

Number: 07309 071 759

Email: Thepeoplesarmy@gmail.com

Nextdoor: http://tiny.cc/c6r9kz

Facebook: http:tiny.cc/n9r9kz

London LGBTIQ+ Covid-19 Mutual Aid

Queer homeless charity The Outside Project is concerned about LGBTIQ+ people in London who are homeless, sofa surfing, squatting, living in overcrowded accommodation or living in isolation as services begin to close down.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/646616226125829/?source_id=240539356427191

For Support: https://forms.gle/gNwyDoMWTdkD5Q2Z9

To Volunteer: https://forms.gle/gf7vQWBGcyWtFC3M6

Islington St Mary’s Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group

Number: 07599656737

Email: stmarysmutualaid@gmail.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/stmary_c19

Homeless outreach:

Covid-19 community volunteer homelessness task force.

Groups such as Streets Kitchen, Museum of Homelessness, the Margins Project and The Outside Project are running a task force dedicated to helping rough sleepers during the pandemic.

Click here to volunteer.

Streets Kitchen is a grassroots homeless group that offers cooked meals to people across in different areas around the capital every evening.

Donate here.

Website: https://www.streetskitchen.org/

Support for the elderly:

Age UK Islington

Helpline :020 7281 6018

Email: gethelp@ageukislington.org.uk

Contact hours: Mon to Fri, 9am – 5pm

Opening Doors - Supporting over 50s from LGBTQ+ communities

Telefriending service: 020 7239 0400

Email: befriending@openingdoorslondon.org.uk

Contact hours: Mon to Fri, 9am – 5pm

Food banks:

Hive Food Bank

hivefoodbank@gmail.com

Sessions open to volunteers every Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at St Mary’s Hornsey Rise, Ashley Road N19 3AD.

You can also donate by clicking here



Domestic abuse/ violence against women and girls:

Refuge - The freephone, 24-hour national domestic abuse helpline 0808 2000 247

If you’re in immediate danger call 999.

Solace Advice helpline - 0808 802 5565

Monday - Friday 10am - 4pm. Additional 6pm - 8pm on Tuesdays. Email: advice@solacewomensaid.org

Solace Rape Crisis helpline - 0808 801 0305

Monday & Friday 10am - 2pm, Tuesday 10am - 1pm, 6pm - 8pm, Wednesday & Thursday 1pm - 5pm. Email: rapecrisis@solacewomensaid.org.

Do you have a support group or organisation in Islington? Email reporter lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Islington Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.islington.gov.uk/social-care-and-health/coronavirus-in-the-uk-how-to-reduce-your-risk.

Islington Gazette: Visit our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

