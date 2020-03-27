Search

There With You: People from all over the world send love letters to pensioners locked down at Cally care home

PUBLISHED: 17:07 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 27 March 2020

Post cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona Connolly

Post cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona Connolly

Pen pals from all over the world are sending love notes to elderly people on lockdown in a Cally care home.

Post cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona ConnollyPost cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona Connolly

The Care UK workers running Muriel Street Resource Centre are urging readers to send postcards, drawings or tweets to cheer up their 63 residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

People living at the centre aren’t currently allowed visits from friends or family due to the lockdown – and because they’re extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

But their days are being brightened up by Islington school kids posting them drawings, and by people sending letters (or tweeted pictures of letters) from as far afield as Hong Kong, Mexico and New York.

Fieona Connolly, who’s in charge of activities at the centre, told the Gazette: “I think it’s obviously a difficult time for everyone but particularly in social care where we are dealing with the most vulnerable people with regards to the virus. It’s just really nice while they are on lockdown to receive support, it means a lot to the residents and the staff.”

Post cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona ConnollyPost cards sent to Muriel Street Resource Centre. Picture: Fieona Connolly

Fieona was already running the “love notes from around the world” project before the pandemic, but she’s she says it’s even more important than ever now.

And she’s urging Gazette readers to pick up a pen or phone and send in a thoughtful note.

All the letters are being displayed on a “wall of love” in one of the care home’s dining rooms, and Fieona and the old folks are doing research projects on the different places the cards come from.

One card sent from Lincolnshire (pictured), said: “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise, stay strong Muriel Street.”

Another reads: “To the wonderful residents of Muriel Street. There is so much love for you it has reached Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexio.”

In a message to readers, Fieona said: “I am asking for some support during these very difficult times. We are sharing tweets about this project with them daily and sharing the new notes people are sending. I would love to spread the word about this as something really positive to focus on.”

You can post letters to 37 Muriel St, London N1 0TH, or tweet them @FieonaConnoll using the hashtag #lovenotesfromaroundtheworld

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in Islington during the pandemic.

See our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion from across north London.

