Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to bus drivers who have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The deaths of eight drivers in London and one in Bristol has prompted calls for more stringent safety measures in the bus industry.

Two of those drivers, plus a garage supervisor, worked for bus company Metroline.

Alperton driver Said Musse and Holloway driver Emeka Nyack Ihenacho lost their lives along with Paul Aheto, who worked as a supervisor at the Willesden garage.

A Metroline spokesman said: “It is with immense sadness that we can confirm that three of our colleagues have passed away after contracting coronavirus.

“We are devastated by this loss and we offer our support and condolences to the families at this incredibly difficult time.

“The safety of our employees has always been our priority and we continue to do everything we can to make sure our workforce is as protected and as safe as possible during this unprecedented time.”

Nadir Nur, 48, was one of the eight bus drivers in London to die in the last few days.

Mr Nur, who worked for HCT Group and drove the 394 bus between Islington and Hackney, was described to be in good health before he died.

HCT Group said he had been suffering with symptoms for several days and had recently been admitted into hospital.

Lawrence Wilson, director of London for HCT Group, said “This is desperately sad news.

“Nadir was well-liked at the depot, even though he was a quiet individual.

“He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Tributes were also paid to Rodolfo Silva who had worked for bus company Go-Ahead London.

A spokesperson said: “We were informed on Friday morning that Mr Silva had sadly died. The cause of his death has yet to be established.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Silva’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Mr Silva was a dedicated and popular member of our Waterside Way team.

“The company is very mindful of the important job its workforce is undertaking at this difficult time and would like to thank them, while also paying tribute to their dedicated professionalism.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told Sky News he is lobbying the Government “on a daily basis” to get PPE, following the deaths of 10 public transport workers in London “over the last few days”.