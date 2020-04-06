Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:30 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 06 April 2020

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to bus drivers who have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The deaths of eight drivers in London and one in Bristol has prompted calls for more stringent safety measures in the bus industry.

Two of those drivers, plus a garage supervisor, worked for bus company Metroline.

Alperton driver Said Musse and Holloway driver Emeka Nyack Ihenacho lost their lives along with Paul Aheto, who worked as a supervisor at the Willesden garage.

A Metroline spokesman said: “It is with immense sadness that we can confirm that three of our colleagues have passed away after contracting coronavirus.

“We are devastated by this loss and we offer our support and condolences to the families at this incredibly difficult time.

“The safety of our employees has always been our priority and we continue to do everything we can to make sure our workforce is as protected and as safe as possible during this unprecedented time.”

Nadir Nur, 48, was one of the eight bus drivers in London to die in the last few days.

Mr Nur, who worked for HCT Group and drove the 394 bus between Islington and Hackney, was described to be in good health before he died.

HCT Group said he had been suffering with symptoms for several days and had recently been admitted into hospital.

Lawrence Wilson, director of London for HCT Group, said “This is desperately sad news.

“Nadir was well-liked at the depot, even though he was a quiet individual.

“He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Tributes were also paid to Rodolfo Silva who had worked for bus company Go-Ahead London.

A spokesperson said: “We were informed on Friday morning that Mr Silva had sadly died. The cause of his death has yet to be established.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Silva’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Mr Silva was a dedicated and popular member of our Waterside Way team.

“The company is very mindful of the important job its workforce is undertaking at this difficult time and would like to thank them, while also paying tribute to their dedicated professionalism.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told Sky News he is lobbying the Government “on a daily basis” to get PPE, following the deaths of 10 public transport workers in London “over the last few days”.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Emily Thornberry calls for investigation after two Pentonville prison workers contract Covid-19 and die

Pentonville Prison in Caledonian Road. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Casual workers at Emirates, Wembley and other football stadiums told they won’t be paid during coronavirus lockdown

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Emily Thornberry appointed as shadow international trade secretary

Emily Thornberry MP. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: Emily Thornberry calls for investigation after two Pentonville prison workers contract Covid-19 and die

Pentonville Prison in Caledonian Road. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Casual workers at Emirates, Wembley and other football stadiums told they won’t be paid during coronavirus lockdown

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Emily Thornberry appointed as shadow international trade secretary

Emily Thornberry MP. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: The Open Championship cancelled

The 2020 Open Championship has been cancelled

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

Boxing; British Olympians who challenged and conquered the world

John H Stracey sends Amercian Hedgemon Lewis through the ropes in their world welterweight title clash at Wembley

Coronavirus: County cricketers facing furlough

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Drive 24