Whittington Health NHS Trust announces new interim chair

PUBLISHED: 16:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 16 July 2019

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

The Whittington Hospital. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

The NHS trust that runs the Whittington Hospital has named its new chair following the resignation of former Islington Council leader Steve Hitchins.

Mr Hitchins, who was due to step down in September anyway, left last month after five years in the role.

His replacement, on an interim basis until October, is David Holt, who has himself been a non-executive director since 2015.

He has more than 20 years of board experience having worked in senior finance positions at Unilever, Coats and Land Securities.

Mr Holt said: "I am delighted to have been asked to step up to the role. I have had very positive experiences here both as a Whittington Health patient and during my four years as a member of the board."

Trust chief exec Siobhan Harrington said she was delighted to welcome Mr Holt. "His considerable experience in senior roles and as a non-executive director in the public sector will be invaluable as he fills this role," she said.

Campaigners suggested Mr Hitchins' departure was down to a deal between the trust and Rydon, which was shelved last year over the firm's links to Grenfell.

Shirley Franklin, who chairs the Defend the Whittington Hospital Coalition said: "It's good riddance. This is overdue and he should have gone ages ago."

