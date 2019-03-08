Search

Heavy lorry ban on way in Drayton Park as Islington Council looks to clean up residential streets

PUBLISHED: 17:47 12 March 2019

The ban will be brought in to stop rat-running drivers in Drayton Park. Picture: Google

The ban will be brought in to stop rat-running drivers in Drayton Park. Picture: Google

Archant

Lorries heavier than 3.5 tonnes will no longer be able to use Drayton Park as Islington Council looks to reduce congestion and improve air quality.

How the ban will affect the area.How the ban will affect the area.

The new virtual weight restriction will be the first of its kind in the capital when it is introduced for an 18-month trial on March 29. It comes after complaints about the number of HGVs using the Highbury area as a rat-run.

Ground-breaking technology allows a smart camera to identify a vehicle by its metric size before predicting its weight category. The camera, also linked to the DVLA will then confirm the actual weight before any fines are issued.

Signs of the new restrictions will be installed at every entry point, and the existing 7.5 tonne limit in surroundings streets will remain in place.

Islington’s environment and transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe said: “We’re committed to reducing the number of lorries on our residential streets to clean up the air and provide more space for walking and cycling; we’ve listened to the concerns of local people who want cleaner, safer and quieter streets.

“Drayton Park is known as a major pinch point for through traffic, including big lorries, and this pioneering trial with a smart camera will reduce congestion and also cut emissions caused by these HGVs within a residential area.”

Cllr Webbe said if successful the ban could be brought in across all the residential streets in Islington.

