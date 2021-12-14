News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Turning 100 with no family - can you help Brigid celebrate?

Sally Patterson

Published: 2:58 PM December 14, 2021
Archway care home resident Brigid is turning 100 on Christmas Eve

Archway care home resident Brigid is turning 100 on Christmas Eve

A woman turning 100 this month is at risk of not receiving any birthday cards - can you help?

Brigid, who lives at Cheverton Lodge Care Home near Archway, will celebrate the landmark birthday on Christmas Eve.

However, because she has no surviving family, there's a danger the 99-year-old won't be made to feel as special as she deserves on her centenary birthday.

Her care home is adamant this can't happen, so has put the call out for cards to Islington residents.

To "fill the home with birthday love for Brigid", staff at Cheverton Lodge are hoping to reach a target of 100 cards.

Manager Earl Elliott said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable fun-loving lady as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Brigid is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.

Brigid's care home is asking Islington residents to send her a card for her 100th birthday on Christmas Eve

Brigid's care home is asking Islington residents to send her a card for her 100th birthday on Christmas Eve

"We hope the local community can get behind us and help us reach our 100 cards target."

Born in Dublin, Brigid came to the UK to train as a nurse in 1939 before moving to Islington 40 years ago.

The 99-year-old - who worked locally as a dental nurse - loved to ballroom dance and travelled all over the world with her husband who was in the Royal Marines.

As well as appealing for cards, plans are afoot for a special birthday celebration to be masterminded by the care home's life enrichment coordinator Maria Martinez-Sanchez.

On December 24, residents and staff will first join the birthday girl for a glass or two of fizz, before head chef Laeeq serves a specially planned menu featuring all of Brigid's favourite foods.

If you would like send Brigid a birthday card, please address it to Brigid Parker, Cheverton Lodge Care Home, 30A Cheverton Road, Islington, N19 3AY.

Cheverton Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare.

