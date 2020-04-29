We’ll Meet Again: Exhibition on wartime Islington ahead of VE Day 75th anniversary

North London Islington Nursery evacuees at Ashenden Essex 1939-40. Picture: Islington Local History Centre Archant

Islington Local History Centre and museum is hosting an online photography exhibition until July 11 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The We’ll Meet Again exhibition documents what life was like in Islington and Finbury during the war, exploring different topics such as evacuations, shelters, bomb damage, the home front and victory in Europe.

Islington Council’s business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “At this time of national crisis, this online exhibition reminds us that as a community we can all do our bit to overcome the challenges we face.

“We are extremely grateful for the brave and steadfast work of all those who helped get us through World War II and those who are working tirelessly to get us through these difficult times.

“This is an excellent exhibition which will help provide an inspiring and educational connection to residents of all generations.”

The 75 anniversary of VE Day is on Friday next week and we’d love to hear from anyone who remembers what celebrations in the borough were like at the time.

If you or a family member would like to contribute to our coverage, please contact Lucas at the newsdesk via Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk, 07785 616244.