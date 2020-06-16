Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A Holloway university has changed the name of one of its buildings, which was dedicated to a slave trader.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Metropolitan University, the main campus of which is in Holloway, will be removing Sir John Cass from its art, architecture and design school’s name on Old Castle Street in Aldgate in recognition of the historic merchant’s role in The Royal African Company.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Lynn Dobbs, vice-chancellor at the university, consulted widely to reach this decision.

READ MORE: Scrutiny of monuments and statues around north London ‘an opportunity for education’

“We recognise that the use of Sir John Cass’ name contributes to the redemption of a man without acknowledging the enormous pain he caused as a major figure in the early development of the slave trade, and the legacy of this pain,” she said.

Until a new name is finalised, the building will be called The School of Art, Architecture and Design.

This comes as statues celebrating slavers have come under scrutiny amid the Black Lives Matter campaign.