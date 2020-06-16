Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

PUBLISHED: 09:11 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 16 June 2020

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Holloway university has changed the name of one of its buildings, which was dedicated to a slave trader.

London Metropolitan University, the main campus of which is in Holloway, will be removing Sir John Cass from its art, architecture and design school’s name on Old Castle Street in Aldgate in recognition of the historic merchant’s role in The Royal African Company.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Lynn Dobbs, vice-chancellor at the university, consulted widely to reach this decision.

READ MORE: Scrutiny of monuments and statues around north London ‘an opportunity for education’

“We recognise that the use of Sir John Cass’ name contributes to the redemption of a man without acknowledging the enormous pain he caused as a major figure in the early development of the slave trade, and the legacy of this pain,” she said.

Until a new name is finalised, the building will be called The School of Art, Architecture and Design.

This comes as statues celebrating slavers have come under scrutiny amid the Black Lives Matter campaign.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Premier League asked to auction shirts for anti-racism campaign

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal’s Arteta ‘positive’ of new Aubameyang deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing the captain's armband during a Premier League match

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24