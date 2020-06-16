Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Islington marks Refugee Week 2020 with online guided walking tour

PUBLISHED: 13:52 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 16 June 2020

Carlo Gatti, a Swiss-Italian economic migrant to the borough. Picture: Islington Council

Carlo Gatti, a Swiss-Italian economic migrant to the borough. Picture: Islington Council

Islington Council

A guided walking tour has been designed to let participants imagine the situations faced by refugees and economic migrants who have settled in Islington after fleeing situations like South African apartheid and the Irish potato famine.

Lajos Kossuth, a 19th Century Hungarian political exile, at Copenhagen Fields. Picture: Islington CouncilLajos Kossuth, a 19th Century Hungarian political exile, at Copenhagen Fields. Picture: Islington Council

The human stories behind why and how Hungarian and South African political refugees, German Jewish refugees, West Indian, Italian and Irish economic migrants, and Somali war refugees settled in Islington are recounted to mark Refugee Week 2020, from June 15 to 21.

Locations like the African National Congress (ANC) former London HQ in Mackenzie Road, the Victoria Tavern in Holloway Road, which was frequented by Irish economic migrants over three centuries, and Carlo Gatti’s ice well in Caledonian Road, Barnsbury, are marked in an online guided tour of Islington’s historical sites.

Whether it was to escape war, persecution or economic hardships, many refugee communities came to Islington to start new lives, grow their livelihoods and fight injustice.

Islington Museum, Cally Clock Tower and Islington Guided Walks, had planned to host walks in person. Instead because of the coronavirus pandemic, the programme of events will be entirely online.

You may also want to watch:

The national programme of arts, cultural and educational events celebrates the contribution of refugees to the UK, to encourage a better understanding between communities.

Cllr Sue Lukes, Islington’s migrants’ champion, said: “The last week has reminded us of the British record of racism and colonialism and its legacy of inequality and oppression. So, when we share these other stories, of new arrivals made welcome and becoming part of our borough’s history, we do not forget this.

“This online tour is a great and inspiring way to find out more. We can all look at how so many of our families, friends and neighbours have shaped Islington lives.

“I join my fellow councillors and council staff in celebrating the refugees and migrants in our community, who make our borough the diverse, welcoming place it is.

“This online tour is a great and inspiring way to find out more.”

To find out more see islingtonlife.london/place-of-refuge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

Most Read

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

‘Interim-gate’: Leader defends handling of council finances record amid agency staff salary revelations

Council leader Richard Watts. Picture: Catherine Davison

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Player of season award for Arsenal’s Stenson

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Premier League asked to auction shirts for anti-racism campaign

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Islington marks Refugee Week 2020 with online guided walking tour

Carlo Gatti, a Swiss-Italian economic migrant to the borough. Picture: Islington Council

Holloway university renames building dedicated to slave trader

London Met's newly named School of Art, Architecture and Design. Picture: Google Maps

Hackney, Camden and Islington men charged with murder following fatal stabbing

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was stabbed. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24