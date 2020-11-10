Search

Islington marks Remembrance Sunday with small socially distanced ceremonies

PUBLISHED: 11:19 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 10 November 2020

Islington's official Remembrance event at Islington Green on November 8 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington's official Remembrance event at Islington Green on November 8 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Remembrance Sunday was marked at the weekend in Islington with a series of small socially-distanced ceremonies, to commemorate those who lost their lives in two world wars and more than 70 other conflicts.

After Islington's official Remembrance event at Islington Green and the invited dignitaries had left, Cllrs Caroline Russell and Rakhia Ismail laid a traditional and a handmade (by Cllr Russell) white poppy Peace wreath on the memorial. Picture: Polly HancockAfter Islington's official Remembrance event at Islington Green and the invited dignitaries had left, Cllrs Caroline Russell and Rakhia Ismail laid a traditional and a handmade (by Cllr Russell) white poppy Peace wreath on the memorial. Picture: Polly Hancock

The annual parade did not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was instead replaced by three small services at Islington Memorial Green off Upper street, Spa Green and Manor Gardens War Memorials.

The Last Post was played at each ceremony before a two-minute silence, then wreaths were laid before readings, prayers a blessing and a playing of the national anthem.

Pageantmaster Peter McCafferty said: “I am reminded that the words always used at the end of the two minutes’ silence come from the inscription on the Monument to the fallen at Kohima in India during the invasion by Japan in April 1944.

“‘When you go home tell them of us and say, For your tomorrow we gave our today.’

Islington's official Remembrance Sunday service in Islington Green. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald PhotographyIslington's official Remembrance Sunday service in Islington Green. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

“We are full of gratitude and admiration for the ultimate sacrifice shown by so many in such awful conditions to secure the 75 years of ‘tomorrows’ we have known of freedom and peace.”

Islington’s opposition councillors, Caroline Russell and Rakhia Ismail also met up on Sunday morning to pay their respects.

Cllr Russell told the Gazette: “I made a wreath on Sunday morning with poppies from the Peace Pledge Union to remember all lives lost, both fighting in conflict and living in places where war is happening.

“I observed the the two minute silence at 11am at the Highbury Corner memorial to 26 people who lost their lives and 150 people injured by a flying bomb at 12.46pm on June 27, 1944 and walked down to Islington Green with Cllr Ismail to lay wreathes at the Memorial after the formal ceremony was over.”

Islington's official Remembrance Sunday service in Islington Green. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald PhotographyIslington's official Remembrance Sunday service in Islington Green. Picture: Islington Council/ Em Fitzgerald Photography

Islington Town Hall will be lit in red until tomorrow evening, to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflit.

Passers by applaud behind the fence to after watching the Remembrance event at Islington Green on November 8 2020. Picture: Polly HancockPassers by applaud behind the fence to after watching the Remembrance event at Islington Green on November 8 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Remembrance Day service at Manor Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s Association The Remembrance Day service at Manor Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s Association

The Remembrance Day service at Manor Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s AssociationThe Remembrance Day service at Manor Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s Association

The Remembrance Day service at Spa Green Memorial Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s AssociationThe Remembrance Day service at Spa Green Memorial Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s Association

The Remembrance Day service at Spa Green Memorial Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s AssociationThe Remembrance Day service at Spa Green Memorial Garden. Picture: Islington Veteran’s Association

