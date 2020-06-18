Islington to celebrate Windrush Day with online talk from historian Paul Crooks

Islington plans to celebrate Windrush Day with an online talk from the acclaimed historian and writer Paul Crooks.

Windrush Day, on June 22, honours the contribution of the Windrush generation, their families and descendants, and remembers the arrival of the Motor Vessel Empire Windrush at the Port of Tilbury on June 22 1948.

Paul Crooks, who is credited as being the first person of African Caribbean descent to trace his roots using public records,will give an online talk on Monday at 4.30pm, in partnership with Islington Council.

He will discuss his work to trace his family history from London back six generations to his ancestors who were captured off the West African coast and enslaved on a sugar plantation in Jamaica. He will also be sharing tips on records specific to African Caribbean research.

Cllr Una O’Halloran said: “Now more than ever it’s vital we learn about our country’s history and the lives and lived experiences of so many in our community, to help understand the past and bring about the real change we need today.

To listen to the talk register on Eventbrite here.