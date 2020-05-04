Islington Veterans’ Association on honouring 75th anniversary of VE Day amid Covid-19 lockdown

Members of the Islington Veterans' Association at the war memorial in Islington Green. Islington ex service men from left are Ken Watts 88, Ron Ranger 71, Mark Samson 48, Phil Menham 68, Norman Willson 72, Robert King 68, and Millie Marsden 5 who's Ron Rangers grand daughter. Picture by Dieter Perry. Dieter Perry

Islington Veterans’ Association (IVA) has urged people to still observe the two minute silence to commemorate those who died during the Second World War on Friday, May 8.

In a joint statement, IVA said: “As the sun rises on May 8 it will mark the 75th anniversary of VE-Day and we would have loved to commemorate that day with a fantastic street party and events in the borough.

“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus outbreak we are now not able to do that, however it doesn’t mean we should not mark the event with fondness that this conflict was finally over.

“IVA pay tribute and thanks to all those of the [Second World War] generation who served our nation home and abroad in the armed services and war work, for their courage and determination. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The IVA has two living members who served in the Second World War. Ken Watts and George Watkins.

The Queen will commemorate the anniversary with a televised address to the nation, due to be broadcast on the BBC at 9pm – the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.

There will be a two minute silence at 11am on Friday.