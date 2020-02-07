Highbury calling for commemorative plaque at former studio where The Clash recorded 40 years ago

The original album cover artwork for by Ray Lowry for "London Calling" by the Clash is seen during a Entertainment Memorabilia sale photocall Bonhams in London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Fans of The Clash are calling for a commemorative plaque to be erected outside the studio in Highbury where they recorded their seminal third album 40 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Simonon's Fender Precision Bass Guitar damaged on stage at the Palladium 1979 on display during a preview of The Clash: London Calling exhibition at the Museum of London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images Paul Simonon's Fender Precision Bass Guitar damaged on stage at the Palladium 1979 on display during a preview of The Clash: London Calling exhibition at the Museum of London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Former Lib Dem town hall leader Terry Stacy has called for the plaque to be installed at the former Wessex Sound Studios Building in Highbury New Park, where the Clash recorded London Calling.

The petition calls on Islington Council to fund the plaque and freeholder Church Pastoral Aid to consent to it being added to the building, which has been converted into luxury apartments.

The former church hall, part hidden behind St Augustines Church, was brought by The Beatles director Sir George Martin in 1965 and converted into the Wessex Sound Studios.

As well as the Clash and The Beatles, it went on to be graced by heavyweights such as Queen, The Rolling Stones and Sex Pistols.

The gold disc of The Clash's album 'London Calling' on display at Black Market Clash pop-up exhibition and store in Soho to mark the release of the group's remastered collected works Sound System box set and new best of collection, Hits Back. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images The gold disc of The Clash's album 'London Calling' on display at Black Market Clash pop-up exhibition and store in Soho to mark the release of the group's remastered collected works Sound System box set and new best of collection, Hits Back. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The petition states: "London Calling the historic album by the Clash, that rocked the music scene, should be formally commemorated with an Islington Council green plaque.

"The groundbreaking London Calling was an album that changed the music scene forty years ago, serving as an anthem for London, Londoners and music lovers globally. [...]

"So, 40 years after the album was released we feel that it should be commemorated."

Terry said he started the Islington Green Plaque scheme during his stint as council leader and unveiled memorial plaques for the actors Alexander McQueen and comedy writer Kenneth Williams, who both had links to the borough.

A cabinet displaying song lyrics record releases on display during a preview of The Clash: London Calling exhibition at the Museum of London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images A cabinet displaying song lyrics record releases on display during a preview of The Clash: London Calling exhibition at the Museum of London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Asked why the former studio deserves the fuss, Terry told the Gazette: "I'm a great local history buff. I'm a secret Clash fan. It's around the corner.

"London Calling was a defining album used in the Olympics and the Clash are a world renowned band. Why shouldn't we commemorate it?"

You may also want to watch:

He added: "I think it's a great opportunity to commemorate this landmark building, most people don't know it's there.

"London's Calling is a melting pot of musical styles but one thing I always thought the Clash did very well was there was always an underlying passion and desire for social justice it.

"That was a period of social change - it happened in Highbury and it needs to be put on the tourist trail."

If Islington Council says it can't afford the plaque, Terry says he'll start a crowdfunding campaign to cover the costs.

London Calling was the Clash's third album.

They stared recording it in August 1979 and it took four-weeks to create. It was produced by Guy Stevens and made the top 10 in the UK and sold more than one million copies worldwide.

When the album was made, the band consisted of: frontman Joe Strummer, lead guitarist Mick Jones, bass guitarist Paul Simonon and drummer Topper Headon.

Museum of London is also running a free exhibition The Clash - London Calling from 10am to 6pm daily until April 19, where you can see gems like Joe Strummer's notebook from 1979, the period the album was recorded.

Promoting the collection, Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the Museum of London, said: "London Calling is The Clash's defining album, a rallying call for Londoners and people around the world.

" The album's lyrics reflected contemporary concerns, many of which are still relevant today, as it moved away from traditional punk by adopting and reworking much wider musical influences. "At the Museum of London, we tell the stories of our capital through the objects and memories of the people who have lived here.

This display will provide a brand new, exciting and vibrant take on this, showcasing rarely seen personal objects and telling the incredible story of how 'London Calling' was, and for many still is, the sound of a generation."

You can view the petition here: change.org/p/islington-council-church-pastoral-aid-trust-plaque-call-for-site-clash-s-historic-album-london-s-calling-was-recorded/u/25716758