Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang donates Black Lives Matter tribute shirt to Museum of London

PUBLISHED: 17:31 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 13 October 2020

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the shirt he is donating to the Museum of London. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the shirt he is donating to the Museum of London. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2020 The Arsenal Football Club Plc

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has donated the Black Lives Matter tribute shirt he wore during the 2020-21 Premier League season to the Museum of London.

You may also want to watch:

The striker’s shirt will form part of its ongoing Collecting COVID project, which is also documenting the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in London earlier this year.

The logo was added to all Premier League shirts when the season re-started this summer, following anti-racism protests across the globe, and the museum wants to make sure the social movement and pivotal moment is documented in its permanent collection.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Captain of Arsenal Football Club said: “I am proud to be the latest black player to captain Arsenal and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to donate my shirt to the project. I hope this will be remembered as the moment that football stood against all forms of racism and that it will inspire young people for the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal duo Williamson and Mead included in latest England squad

Manchester City's Ellen White battles for the ball with Arsenal's Leah Williamson

20-year-old Islington yoga studio forced to shut amid coronavirus pandemic

Yogabase is having to shut the studio. Picture: Lucy Osman Morris

‘Tree-gate’: Islington Council offers to spend money on planting trees instead of lawyers if XR protesters vacate

Protesters at the Dixon Clark Court tree encampment pin drawings made by local children to the outside fencing. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘How can you socially distance here?’: Belsize Park man reveals pictures of packed Archway bus despite pandemic

The packed 134 bus. Picture: Submitted

Islington’s People’s Army supplies 10,000 meals to vulnerable people amid pandemic

Islington People's Army has supplied 10,000 meals amid the pandemic. Picture: Submitted by The People's Army