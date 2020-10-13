Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang donates Black Lives Matter tribute shirt to Museum of London

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the shirt he is donating to the Museum of London. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images 2020 The Arsenal Football Club Plc

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has donated the Black Lives Matter tribute shirt he wore during the 2020-21 Premier League season to the Museum of London.

The striker’s shirt will form part of its ongoing Collecting COVID project, which is also documenting the Black Lives Matter protests that took place in London earlier this year.

The logo was added to all Premier League shirts when the season re-started this summer, following anti-racism protests across the globe, and the museum wants to make sure the social movement and pivotal moment is documented in its permanent collection.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Captain of Arsenal Football Club said: “I am proud to be the latest black player to captain Arsenal and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to donate my shirt to the project. I hope this will be remembered as the moment that football stood against all forms of racism and that it will inspire young people for the future.”