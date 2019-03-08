Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Tower of Holloway church could finally be built 150 years after cash flow halted project

PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 August 2019

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eden Grove. Picture: Google Maps

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eden Grove. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Plans are in place to finish building a Holloway church 150 years after a lack of cash halted its construction - but not everyone is happy with the idea.

Some locals feel finally completing the tower of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Eden Grove is inappropriate and say the fact it's missing is part of the church's story.

It was designed by notable Victorian architect Frederick Hyde Pownall to improve the extremely impoverished the area by adding some architectural beauty to it.

Built circa 1870, it was due to have a tall tower - the kind seen on Pownall's other ecclesiastical works - but funds dried up in the parish and it was capped off.

You may also want to watch:

Now the Westminster Roman Catholic Diocese Trust has submitted plans to Islington Council to realise Pownall's vision for the church.

But in their report, officers said: "Some objectors have expressed the view that it is inappropriate to complete the tower now - nearly 150 years after the foundation stone was laid - and the fact the tower is missing is part of the building's story.

"However, the reason the tower was never built was because the parish ran out of money; the current form of the building is therefore not the result of a historically significant event.

"Whilst there is the potential for some loss of legibility of the evolution of the historic building, and therefore authenticity, the aesthetic value and symbolic value of the tower are highly important characteristics of the original design, and of Victorian ecclesiastical buildings in general.

"The construction of the tower would enable a better appreciation of the heritage asset as it was intended to be experienced. Relevant statutory bodies including Historic England, the Victorian Society and Ancient Monuments Society have all expressed support in principle, lauding the tower as a 'brave and commendable' scheme which would enhance the significance of the listed building."

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man knifed in Seven Sisters Road robbery

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Councillors call on Sadiq Khan to make all buses at Holloway garage zero emissions models by 2020

A stock image showing a high-polluting Routemaster vehicle at Holloway Bus Garage. Picture: CC BY 2.0 David Howard

Beheaded topiary elephant in Finsbury Park ‘resurrected’

Topiary Elephant at the junction of Ambler Road and Romilly Road could be cut down. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man knifed in Seven Sisters Road robbery

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London

Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0

Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Islington police recover £3,000 of heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and machete in dawn raids

Islington Police found a machete hidden in the bushes of Gillespie Park during a weapon sweep on June 22, 2019. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Councillors call on Sadiq Khan to make all buses at Holloway garage zero emissions models by 2020

A stock image showing a high-polluting Routemaster vehicle at Holloway Bus Garage. Picture: CC BY 2.0 David Howard

Beheaded topiary elephant in Finsbury Park ‘resurrected’

Topiary Elephant at the junction of Ambler Road and Romilly Road could be cut down. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Saracens new boy Daly delighted with England success

England's Elliot Daly in action during the Quilter International match against Ireland at Twickenham Stadium (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn calls for second homes levy as tens of thousands of properties sit empty in crisis-hit London

A block in West Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tower of Holloway church could finally be built 150 years after cash flow halted project

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eden Grove. Picture: Google Maps

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man knifed in Seven Sisters Road robbery

A man was slashed and robbed in Seven Sisters Road this afternoon. Picture: @999London

Mica Paris: ‘It shows the dark side of the industry and getting famous’

Mica Paris. Picture: Alessia Chinazzo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists