Gallery

Veterans mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day in Islington with service

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Rev Nigel Williams (padre to the Islington Veterans), David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), and an unnamed woman who has three relatives (father and two uncles) who went to fight in the Far East. Picture: Robert Burbidge Archant

Veterans marked Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) with a “modest and respectful” service in Islington amid the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wreath Laying - Deputy Lieutenant Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks. Picture: Robert Burbidge Wreath Laying - Deputy Lieutenant Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks. Picture: Robert Burbidge

On August 15, 30 members of the Islington Veterans’ Association gathered at 10.30am on Islington Green to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the day Japan surrendered in World War Two.

There was a two-minute silence, readings and a rendition of the national anthem.

It was led by Rev Nigel Williams and organised by Islington’s pageantmaster Peter McCafferty, along with David Dade and Norman Willson.

READ MORE: Flag raised in Islington tribute to service people during Armed Forces Week 2020

Peter said: “We are full of gratitude and admiration for the ultimate sacrifice shown by so many in such awful conditions to secure the 75 years of tomorrows we have known of freedom and peace.”

Wreath laying - chairman of the Islington Veterans Association Dennis Sharrocks. Picture: Robert Burbidge Wreath laying - chairman of the Islington Veterans Association Dennis Sharrocks. Picture: Robert Burbidge

Islington Mayor Rakhia Ismaill, the Deputy Lieutenant of Islington Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes and Cllr Gary Poole attended alongside the representatives from Met Police, navy, army and air force.

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), police officers, David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), police officer who laid the flowers on behalf of the Japanese People, PCSO, Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), PCSO, Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington). Picture: Robert Burbidge L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), police officers, David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), police officer who laid the flowers on behalf of the Japanese People, PCSO, Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), PCSO, Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington). Picture: Robert Burbidge

L to R – Martin Kirk (RAF), Rev Williams (Chaplain), Norman Willson (Bugler), Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Davis Dade (Parade Marshall/Standard Bearer), Dennis Sharrocks (chairman of the Islington Veteran’s Association), Cllr Gary Poole (Armed Forces Champion), Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington), Mayor Consort, Robert King (Navy). Picture: Robert Burbidge L to R – Martin Kirk (RAF), Rev Williams (Chaplain), Norman Willson (Bugler), Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Davis Dade (Parade Marshall/Standard Bearer), Dennis Sharrocks (chairman of the Islington Veteran’s Association), Cllr Gary Poole (Armed Forces Champion), Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington), Mayor Consort, Robert King (Navy). Picture: Robert Burbidge

PC Legin, representative of the Metropolitan Police Services in Islington, laying flowers on behalf of the people of Japan. Picture: Robert Burbidge PC Legin, representative of the Metropolitan Police Services in Islington, laying flowers on behalf of the people of Japan. Picture: Robert Burbidge

You may also want to watch: