Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Veterans mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day in Islington with service

PUBLISHED: 09:39 19 August 2020

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Rev Nigel Williams (padre to the Islington Veterans), David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), and an unnamed woman who has three relatives (father and two uncles) who went to fight in the Far East. Picture: Robert Burbidge

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Rev Nigel Williams (padre to the Islington Veterans), David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), and an unnamed woman who has three relatives (father and two uncles) who went to fight in the Far East. Picture: Robert Burbidge

Archant

Veterans marked Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) with a “modest and respectful” service in Islington amid the pandemic.

Wreath Laying - Deputy Lieutenant Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks. Picture: Robert BurbidgeWreath Laying - Deputy Lieutenant Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks. Picture: Robert Burbidge

On August 15, 30 members of the Islington Veterans’ Association gathered at 10.30am on Islington Green to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the day Japan surrendered in World War Two.

There was a two-minute silence, readings and a rendition of the national anthem.

It was led by Rev Nigel Williams and organised by Islington’s pageantmaster Peter McCafferty, along with David Dade and Norman Willson.

READ MORE: Flag raised in Islington tribute to service people during Armed Forces Week 2020

Peter said: “We are full of gratitude and admiration for the ultimate sacrifice shown by so many in such awful conditions to secure the 75 years of tomorrows we have known of freedom and peace.”

Wreath laying - chairman of the Islington Veterans Association Dennis Sharrocks. Picture: Robert BurbidgeWreath laying - chairman of the Islington Veterans Association Dennis Sharrocks. Picture: Robert Burbidge

Islington Mayor Rakhia Ismaill, the Deputy Lieutenant of Islington Dr Charles Goodson-Wickes and Cllr Gary Poole attended alongside the representatives from Met Police, navy, army and air force.

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), police officers, David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), police officer who laid the flowers on behalf of the Japanese People, PCSO, Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), PCSO, Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington). Picture: Robert BurbidgeL to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), police officers, David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), police officer who laid the flowers on behalf of the Japanese People, PCSO, Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), PCSO, Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington). Picture: Robert Burbidge

L to R – Martin Kirk (RAF), Rev Williams (Chaplain), Norman Willson (Bugler), Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Davis Dade (Parade Marshall/Standard Bearer), Dennis Sharrocks (chairman of the Islington Veteran’s Association), Cllr Gary Poole (Armed Forces Champion), Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington), Mayor Consort, Robert King (Navy). Picture: Robert BurbidgeL to R – Martin Kirk (RAF), Rev Williams (Chaplain), Norman Willson (Bugler), Dr Charles Goodson-Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Davis Dade (Parade Marshall/Standard Bearer), Dennis Sharrocks (chairman of the Islington Veteran’s Association), Cllr Gary Poole (Armed Forces Champion), Peter McCafferty (pageantmaster of the LB of Islington), Mayor Consort, Robert King (Navy). Picture: Robert Burbidge

PC Legin, representative of the Metropolitan Police Services in Islington, laying flowers on behalf of the people of Japan. Picture: Robert BurbidgePC Legin, representative of the Metropolitan Police Services in Islington, laying flowers on behalf of the people of Japan. Picture: Robert Burbidge

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Ambulance chiefs voice safety concerns over Islington Council blocking roads with bollards

London Ambulance Service chiefs have expressed concerns about Islington Council's people friendy streets scheme. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Jailed: ‘Terrifying’ knifeman who attacked police in Liverpool Road gets 15 years

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Islington’s HMP Pentonville cracks down on contraband with ‘advanced’ x-ray scanner

The machines allow staff to “instantly” see if prisoners are smuggling in contraband. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Mikel Arteta given more power over Arsenal transfers after Rual Sanllehi’s exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘People-friendly streets’: Ambulance chiefs voice safety concerns over Islington Council blocking roads with bollards

London Ambulance Service chiefs have expressed concerns about Islington Council's people friendy streets scheme. Picture: Steve Parsons/ PA

Jailed: ‘Terrifying’ knifeman who attacked police in Liverpool Road gets 15 years

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police

Islington’s HMP Pentonville cracks down on contraband with ‘advanced’ x-ray scanner

The machines allow staff to “instantly” see if prisoners are smuggling in contraband. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Mikel Arteta given more power over Arsenal transfers after Rual Sanllehi’s exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women announce squad ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Level results 2020: Islington NEU says government U-turn was “too late”

Following an uproar and protests this weekend the government issued a U-turn on its A-levels results grading. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Little Angel hosts outdoor festival of puppet picnics

Little Angel Puppet Theatre runs an outdoor puppet picnic this August in Islington

Veterans mark 75th anniversary of VJ Day in Islington with service

L to R – Dr Charles Goodson Wicks (Deputy Lieutenant), Cllr Rakhia Ismail (Mayor), Rev Nigel Williams (padre to the Islington Veterans), David Dade (parade marshall/standard bearer), and an unnamed woman who has three relatives (father and two uncles) who went to fight in the Far East. Picture: Robert Burbidge

Middlesex settle for a share of the spoils with Kent

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)