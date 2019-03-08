Search

Highbury opera star, 10, gives wages to Marie Curie to honour dead mum

PUBLISHED: 09:09 29 March 2019

A 10-year-old boy starring in an opera written by Mozart has decided to donate his wages to terminal illness charity Marie Curie in honour of his late mother.

Sasha Rose, who’s performing in the English National Opera’s rendition of The Magic Flute, has pledged his show fee to the charity after it supported his mother before she died last year.

Sasha’s mum, Paola Domizio was diagnosed with terminal caner in July 2015 and given three months to six months to live before she was referred to the Marie Curie Hospice in Hampstead. With the support of her family and the charity, Paola regained some strength and was able to go on family holidays, before she sadly died in October 2018.

“When I auditioned I just wanted family and friends to be proud of me,” Sasha said. “And I wanted to prove that I could do something good.

“I am playing one of the three spirits and we are all treble singers who help to guide the main characters in their quest to find love and happiness.

“When I was offered the part, I asked my dad if I could donate my fee for performing to Marie Curie because I want to them to continue to be able to help other people like they helped my mum. They are an amazing charity and my mum really enjoyed visiting the hospice, using the gym and joining the relaxation group every Friday. She made lots of friends with the other users of those facilities.”

While Paola was at the hospice, Sasha and his twin brother Aron both used services there, such pre-bereavement counselling. The charity has continued to support them after her death.

“Me and my brother have gone through a lot of hard times,” Sasha added. “And Marco at the hospice, who is the children’s and young people’s counsellor has helped us a lot, so this donation is a thank you to the charity and also in memory of our mum.”

It isn’t the first time the family have donated a performance fee to the charity. In Christmas 2016 the brothers put on a nativity performance for family and friends at their home and asked for donations to give to Marie Curie for tickets to see their show.

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, including clinical support, call the Marie Curie Information & Support Line free on 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/help.

