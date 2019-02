Highbury and Islington station evacuated due to ‘casualty on tracks’

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears Archant

Highbury and Islington station has been evacuated due to a “casualty on the tracks”.

Holloway Road N/B at the junction of Highbury Corner - The carriageway is blocked due to an emergency services incident. Please use an alternative route. Traffic is slow moving. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) February 19, 2019

The station was cleared just before 7.15pm following the incident.

The station remains closed and roads are closed around Highbury Corner while emergency services deal with the situation.

This page is being updated.