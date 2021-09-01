'They have lost everything': Islington author raises money for Afghan refugee 'welcome packs'
- Credit: PA
A novelist, poet and freelance writer from Islington has launched a fundraiser to buy welcome packs for Afghan refugees who have arrived in the UK with nothing.
Sue Hubbard of Highbury wants to buy things like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, sanitary pads and nappies with the money raised. These will be stored at Christ Church Highbury until being delivered to the charity Refugee.
The idea is to "not only to allow people to feel clean but to retain their dignity and show them that people do care".
She said: "We have all seen the terrible images of Afghans fleeing the Taliban. The squalor and terror at Kabul airport.
"Please give as generously. Every little donation will make a difference to these people who have lost everything."
You may also want to watch:
Sue previously did a similar thing to support refugees at the Calais Jungle.
To support the initiative see bit.ly/3DLX3eG.
