Published: 4:24 PM September 1, 2021

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton on 26.8.21 - Credit: PA

A novelist, poet and freelance writer from Islington has launched a fundraiser to buy welcome packs for Afghan refugees who have arrived in the UK with nothing.

Sue Hubbard of Highbury wants to buy things like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, sanitary pads and nappies with the money raised. These will be stored at Christ Church Highbury until being delivered to the charity Refugee.

The idea is to "not only to allow people to feel clean but to retain their dignity and show them that people do care".

Stand Up to Racism and the Afghan Human Rights Foundation stage a protest outside the Home Office in Westminster. The two organisations have condemned Home Secretary Priti Patel's decision to only allow 5,000 refugees into Britain from Afghanistan this year as "woefully inadequate" - Credit: PA

She said: "We have all seen the terrible images of Afghans fleeing the Taliban. The squalor and terror at Kabul airport.

"Please give as generously. Every little donation will make a difference to these people who have lost everything."

Sue previously did a similar thing to support refugees at the Calais Jungle.

To support the initiative see bit.ly/3DLX3eG.