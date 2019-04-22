Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Highbury Corner: 'Dangerous and outdated' roundabout removed

PUBLISHED: 09:51 24 April 2019

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

Archant

The community is celebrating “historic” changes to Highbury Corner after the gyratory was fully reopened to two-way traffic for the first time in 60 years on Easter Monday.

Highbury Corner 22.04.19. New signage at Highbury CornerHighbury Corner 22.04.19. New signage at Highbury Corner

After a decade of discussions and a year of construction work, the notorious 1960s roundabout – clockwise-only since 1958 – is finally open to anticlockwise traffic, while clear signals, road markings and signs have been introduced – the first steps towards a new pedestrian-and-cycle-friendly focus for the gyratory.

The joint venture between Islington Council, the mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL) is also introducing a new public space in the wooded area at the centre of the roundabout, segregated cycle lanes and more crossings for pedestrians over the coming months.

Islington's transport and environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe told the Gazette: “The removal of this dangerous outdated roundabout provides huge improvements for pedestrians and cyclists with more space for walking, protected cycle lanes and a new public greener space for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“I will be keeping a close eye on the implementation of the new two-way traffic system and look forward to the completion of the remaining works this year.”

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic. Overnight works included the removal of barriers.Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic. Overnight works included the removal of barriers.

Cllr Webbe will also lobby Sadiq Khan for funds to restore the frontage of Highbury and Islington station to “go alongside the wonderful new public space” being created. Works are also ongoing on to make the Old Street gyratory safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

40 firefighters attend blaze at high-rise on Finsbury Park’s Six Acres Estate

The fire destroyed a balcony on the ninth floor of Clifton Court on the Six Acres Estate. Picture: @LondonFire

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

40 firefighters attend blaze at high-rise on Finsbury Park’s Six Acres Estate

The fire destroyed a balcony on the ninth floor of Clifton Court on the Six Acres Estate. Picture: @LondonFire

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Former Middlesex man John Emburey predicted a tight Ashes series at Lord’s tour

John Emburey hosting a tour (Pic: Run Communications)

Ex-Islington amateur Dubois chases more success against Lartey

Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Highbury Corner: ‘Dangerous and outdated’ roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery confident of top four finish ahead of tricky Wolves trip

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

Ex-Islington amateur Courtenay maintains winning start to pro career

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Roz Mari Silyanova in their bantamweight contest at the O2 Arena
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists