Highbury Corner: 'Dangerous and outdated' roundabout removed

Highbury Corner works 21-22 April 2019. At midnight, the roundabout is closed to all traffic, by 2am the road markers were at work. Archant

The community is celebrating “historic” changes to Highbury Corner after the gyratory was fully reopened to two-way traffic for the first time in 60 years on Easter Monday.

Highbury Corner 22.04.19. New signage at Highbury Corner Highbury Corner 22.04.19. New signage at Highbury Corner

After a decade of discussions and a year of construction work, the notorious 1960s roundabout – clockwise-only since 1958 – is finally open to anticlockwise traffic, while clear signals, road markings and signs have been introduced – the first steps towards a new pedestrian-and-cycle-friendly focus for the gyratory.

The joint venture between Islington Council, the mayor of London and Transport for London (TfL) is also introducing a new public space in the wooded area at the centre of the roundabout, segregated cycle lanes and more crossings for pedestrians over the coming months.

Islington's transport and environment chief Cllr Claudia Webbe told the Gazette: “The removal of this dangerous outdated roundabout provides huge improvements for pedestrians and cyclists with more space for walking, protected cycle lanes and a new public greener space for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“I will be keeping a close eye on the implementation of the new two-way traffic system and look forward to the completion of the remaining works this year.”

Cllr Webbe will also lobby Sadiq Khan for funds to restore the frontage of Highbury and Islington station to “go alongside the wonderful new public space” being created. Works are also ongoing on to make the Old Street gyratory safer for pedestrians and cyclists.