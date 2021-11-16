Highbury Fields parkrun celebrates tenth anniversary
- Credit: Highbury Fields parkrun
Highbury Fields parkrun celebrated its tenth anniversary with runners donating almost 300 items for Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation’s food bank.
The weekly event is one of the longest established in north London and its birthday occasion saw 347 complete the 5km course, with 31 setting a new personal best.
Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation provides the Ringcross food bank in Islington and the charity gratefully received the items provided.
Deborah Roback, co-event director, said: "Highbury Fields parkrun, first and foremost is about community.
“It meant so much that Lindsey Wylie, from the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation, could join us for our tenth birthday, and act as the official starter.”
Lindsey Wylie added: "We are so grateful to all of those involved. We were blown away by the generosity of the participants and the energy of the organisers.
“We feed 750 adults and 450 children a week so we desperately need supplies.”
It was also a milestone for Ben Clarke-Janssen, who completed his 200th parkrun as volunteer, and Joe Olive - who finished his bronze Duke of Edinburgh.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel
- 2 Festive events lined up for Islington this Christmas
- 3 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
- 4 Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'
- 5 Where to ice skate in London this winter
- 6 Remembrance Day 2021: Hundreds attend Islington ceremony
- 7 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
- 8 UK terror threat level raised to severe
- 9 Zero-waste truck delivers sustainable products across north London
- 10 Why Angel station was closed yesterday