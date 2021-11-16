Highbury Fields parkrun celebrates tenth anniversary

Highbury Fields parkrun celebrated its tenth anniversary with runners donating almost 300 items for Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation’s food bank.

The weekly event is one of the longest established in north London and its birthday occasion saw 347 complete the 5km course, with 31 setting a new personal best.

Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation provides the Ringcross food bank in Islington and the charity gratefully received the items provided.

Deborah Roback, co-event director, said: "Highbury Fields parkrun, first and foremost is about community.

“It meant so much that Lindsey Wylie, from the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation, could join us for our tenth birthday, and act as the official starter.”

Lindsey Wylie added: "We are so grateful to all of those involved. We were blown away by the generosity of the participants and the energy of the organisers.

“We feed 750 adults and 450 children a week so we desperately need supplies.”

It was also a milestone for Ben Clarke-Janssen, who completed his 200th parkrun as volunteer, and Joe Olive - who finished his bronze Duke of Edinburgh.

