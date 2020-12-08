Gallery

Protesters reimagine first ever gay rights demonstration to celebrate 50th anniversary

Front row includes original activists who were there on that first demonstration from second left John R Lloyd, Ted Brown, Nettie Pollard, Philip Rescorla and Miqhey Miqxture. Back row comprised of activists who spoke at the 2020 event, from left MC for the evening Dani, Jaroslaw Kubiak from Polish Rainbow in UK, Ejal Khan - Gay Muslim co-ordinator, and Josephine Jones fashion designer, model and the first trans designer to show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marchers took to the streets of Highbury to celebrate the golden anniversary of the first gay rights demonstration in the UK.

Speaker Josephine Jones, fashion designer, model and the first trans designer to show at London Fashion Week. Picture: Polly Hancock

On Friday (December 4), the Gay Liberation Front reimagined the torchlight protest that took place 50 years ago after Louis Eaks of the Young Liberals was arrested in Highbury Fields.

He was accused of “importuning for an immoral purpose” after approaching several men in a police entrapment operation - Mr Eakes claimed he was asking them for a light.

The law was used almost exclusively against gay men, according to the Public Law Project.

About 150 people turned up to Highbury Fields in 1970 in solidarity with Mr Eakes.

Speaker and original activist who was there on that first demonstration Miqhey Miqxture. Picture: Polly Hancock

A statement on the Gay Liberation Front website says: “This was a commemoration of sexual freedom, in celebration of those who were there, and the next generation of young activists responding to the intersectional challenges faced by queer people today.

“LGBT+ hate crimes and injustice are on the rise all over the world, and we won’t stand for it.”

The event ended with sparklers. Picture: Polly Hancock

MC for the evening Dani welcomes people to event and introduces the speakers. Picture: Polly Hancock

Speaker Jaroslaw Kubiak from Polish Rainbow in UK. Picture: Polly Hancock

Speaker Terry Stacey. Picture: Polly Hancock

