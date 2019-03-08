Highbury Fields School kids learn how to build phone apps at Old Street tech event

Three Highbury Fields Girls School pupils with their �Coders� certificates at Capital One Hackathon Coding event in White Collar Factory, Old Street, on June 6, 2019. Picture: Pete Jones pete Archant

Highbury Fields School kids learned how to build their own phone apps at a tech event in Old Street last month.

North American financial firm Capital One ran an "Ignite Event' as part of its Coders scheme, designed to engage kids with technology and enhance their coding skills.

The event, which was held at White Collar Factory, in Old Street Yard, saw 25 pupils break up into teams to build their apps, before judges picked their favourite. The winning team wowed the panel with its "positive vibes" app that focused on users' mental health and wellbeing, allowing them to use it as a journal, access motivational stories and listen to meditation sounds to relax.

Dave Richards, head of corporate responsibility, Capital One UK, said: "We enjoy welcoming students into our offices for these workshops so they can get a sense where their skills could take them.

"Our Coders programme is designed to help inspire the next generation of computer programmers, software engineers and systems architects."