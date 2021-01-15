Call for tech donations to tackle digital divide in students
Nicola Lewis
- Credit: Resham Mirza
Organisations have urged residents to donate their unwanted tech as part of a drive in Islington this weekend to help students who don’t have resources to learn from home.
Isington North MP Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed the event, Donate Your Tech, which will be run by Community Laptops and Highbury Mutual Aid.
They will be collecting unwanted devices at Elizabeth House Community Centre in Highbury on Saturday in an attempt to tackle the digital divide in online education.
Co-founder of Community Laptops, Mindy Jhakra, said that “suddenly there is more attention to the issue” since the start of the third lockdown.
She also said the areas surrounding Islington are “struggling in lots of ways” - Tiverton Primary School in Tottenham had 185 children without computer access at home.
You may also want to watch:
Although Community Laptops is “Islington-led”, it has expanded across the nation. Mindy said the “benefits are going to be felt nationwide”.
People can support Community Laptops with a device or by donating. Find out more at www.communitylaptops.co.uk
The Highbury donation event will take place from 11am to 6pm tomorrow.
READ MORE: Mental health trust thanks partners for bridging 'digital exclusion'
Most Read
- 1 Police search for suspects after teen stabbed in the face in the Cally
- 2 Student on 'emotional' first day giving Covid jab to NHS workers
- 3 Hospital staff describe 'distressing' battle against rising Covid cases
- 4 Arsenal Women trio issue apology to team mates following Dubai trip
- 5 Tollington Park scrubs initiative thanks hospital staff with pizzas
- 6 Did Islington house prices rise by 13% in 2020?
- 7 Council tax set to rise amid 'hand-to-mouth' Covid-19 government funding
- 8 Corporation Street fight: Boy, 15, stabbed in the face in the Cally
- 9 Islington and Camden charity connects generations with winter project
- 10 E-fit appeal after teen partially blinded in Canonbury Road baton attack