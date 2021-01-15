Call for tech donations to tackle digital divide in students

Published: 1:43 PM January 15, 2021

Organisations have urged residents to donate their unwanted tech as part of a drive in Islington this weekend to help students who don’t have resources to learn from home.

Isington North MP Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed the event, Donate Your Tech, which will be run by Community Laptops and Highbury Mutual Aid.

If you're in Highbury and have unused tech to donate, pop by our covid safe drop-off event on your daily walk/shop and donate (Sat 16th Jan)



If you aren't in Highbury but would like to help, get in touch or donate below ✨



📍https://t.co/U7cLtTzQA3

✊🏾https://t.co/gfmGckzxE3 pic.twitter.com/aBQPxDfTbe — Community Laptops (@c_laptops) January 13, 2021

They will be collecting unwanted devices at Elizabeth House Community Centre in Highbury on Saturday in an attempt to tackle the digital divide in online education.

Co-founder of Community Laptops, Mindy Jhakra, said that “suddenly there is more attention to the issue” since the start of the third lockdown.

She also said the areas surrounding Islington are “struggling in lots of ways” - Tiverton Primary School in Tottenham had 185 children without computer access at home.

You may also want to watch:

Although Community Laptops is “Islington-led”, it has expanded across the nation. Mindy said the “benefits are going to be felt nationwide”.

People can support Community Laptops with a device or by donating. Find out more at www.communitylaptops.co.uk

The Highbury donation event will take place from 11am to 6pm tomorrow.

READ MORE: Mental health trust thanks partners for bridging 'digital exclusion'