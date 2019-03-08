Search

Advanced search

'We are Highbury, not Mildmay': Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

PUBLISHED: 12:59 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 30 September 2019

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Highbury neighbours are fighting to stop six streets being transferred from their ward into Mildmay as part of a proposed boundary shake-up.

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for EnglandChanges to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

People have until October 7 to feed back on the Local Government Boundary Commission for England's proposed changes to Islington's electoral map, before recommendations are finalised in January.

The proposals would see Fergus Road, Calabria Road, Gallia Road, Baalbec Road, Liberia Road and Corsica Road cut adrift from Highbury East (which would be renamed Highbury) to become part of Mildmay ward.

Neighbours are petitioning against the plan.

Jennifer Puddington, who's lived in Liberia Road for 19 years, told the Gazette: "It's not as though you're not going to talk to people and a great big fence is going to go around Highbury Fields but it would be extremely weird to feel like we're not in the neighbourhood. [...]

You may also want to watch:

"It's about community feeling. [In] London, because of its large population, people get attached to their local area. It's hard, the idea of visiting a councillor further away than the ones we see now."

Jennifer, who works part-time for a charity, said key issues for neighbours from the aforementioned streets include Highbury Corner and Fields and goings-on around Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Blackstock Road.

She added: "It's a completely different area. I don't know what the issues are in Mildmay - I don't live there.

"We just feel really strongly we want to remain where we are. An original neighbour said when she first moved into the area it was in Mildmay and they really felt like they didn't belong there and this was the place they wanted to be their community."

She suggested a more natural boundary would be from Highbury Grove to St Paul's Road. Jennifer also claimed the consultation has been inadequately advertised.

Prof Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "This is the last chance for local people to have their say on ward boundaries for all councillors in Islington.

"We want to hear evidence from the people who know Islington best about the shape of local communities across the borough before we finalise our recommendations in January."

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois wins Commonwealth Title with stunning first round knockout

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women’s boss calls for side to be ‘more ruthless’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women’s star continues to excel in new midfield role

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Manchester United v Arsenal preview: Gunners looking to beat struggling top six rivals

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists