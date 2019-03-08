Performer, 10, donates £2,000 show fee to hospice that helped his mum before she died

Sasha Rose with the £2,000 cheque. Picture: Marie Curie Archant

A 10-year-old Highbury boy this week presented a £2,000 cheque to the hospice that supported his mother before she died last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paola Domizio and her two sons Aaron (left) and Sasha (right) attended the Marie Curie Garden of Light 2017 in London. This picture was taken in Spring 2017. Picture: Ben Gold Paola Domizio and her two sons Aaron (left) and Sasha (right) attended the Marie Curie Garden of Light 2017 in London. This picture was taken in Spring 2017. Picture: Ben Gold

Sasha Rose starred in the English National Opera's performance of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute, earlier this year and decided to donate his earnings to the Lyndhurst Gardens hospice that helped his mother, Paola Domizio.

She was diagnosed with terminal cancer in July 2015 and given just three months to live before being referred to the hospice. She regained strength with the help of Marie Curie staff but died in October 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Her twin sons Sasha and Aaron continue to receive bereavement support from the hospice.

"When I auditioned I just wanted family and friends to be proud of me," Sasha said, "and I wanted to prove that I could do something good.

"I want to them to continue to be able to help other people like they helped my mum."

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, including clinical support, call the Marie Curie Information & Support Line free on 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/help.