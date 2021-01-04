News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Islington civil servant made CBE in Queen's New Year Honours List

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:57 PM January 4, 2021   
Preeta Ramachandran

Preeta Ramachandran has worked in the civil service for 20 years. - Credit: Kim Pendlebury

An Islington civil servant has been recognised by the Queen in her New Year Honours list. 

Preeta Ramachandran, who works for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has been made a CBE for services to unemployed people impacted by Covid-19.

The Highbury resident is an ambassador for inclusion and diversity across the civil service, and she recently created the Aspire development programme. This sees her DWP colleagues matched with a mentor outside their formal line manager to help them work towards achievable career aspirations and build confidence in the professional sphere.

The 45-year-old was one of those to receive the Civil Service Diversity and Inclusion Award 2020 for her work on Aspire.  

She began working at the DWP in 2017 and is now an area director in work and health services for the South East. 

You may also want to watch:

Preeta has supported DWP’s customers across 137 jobcentres through the coronavirus pandemic. 

Preeta said: "My first feeling was shock and disbelief followed by a sense of pride that my work as a public servant has been recognised.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police condemn people 'flagrantly ignoring' tier 4 rules following Islington house party
  2. 2 Islington primary schools to reopen despite rising Covid cases
  3. 3 Covid-19 surge sees Whittington Hospital stop non-urgent adult services, but vaccine rollout begins
  1. 4 Appeal to catch Islington Christmas presents burglar
  2. 5 Toddler plunged 15 feet down manhole left uncovered by Openreach
  3. 6 New year message: Time to trial universal basic income in Islington
  4. 7 New year's honours: Whittington nurse and Islington school founder honoured
  5. 8 Tributes paid to owner of 'world-class' Islington venue
  6. 9 Islington school duo to retire together after more than 40 years
  7. 10 People Friendly Streets: hope for lasting change

"What motivates me is knowing through providing an excellent public service, I am improving the lives and outcomes for all the people that use our department’s services."

READ MORE: New Year's Honours: Hackney founder of Islington adoption agency awarded OBE

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Volunteers set up two Islington soup kitchens for Christmas Day

John Abiona

Logo Icon

Primary schools to remain closed after government U-turn

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon

London | Opinion

Covid-19 vaccination, low traffic neighbourhoods, council in school...

Readers' letters

Logo Icon

Metropolitan Police

Islington house party shut down and guests fined for breaking Covid rules

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus