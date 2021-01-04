Islington civil servant made CBE in Queen's New Year Honours List

Published: 3:57 PM January 4, 2021

Preeta Ramachandran has worked in the civil service for 20 years. - Credit: Kim Pendlebury

An Islington civil servant has been recognised by the Queen in her New Year Honours list.

Preeta Ramachandran, who works for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has been made a CBE for services to unemployed people impacted by Covid-19.

The Highbury resident is an ambassador for inclusion and diversity across the civil service, and she recently created the Aspire development programme. This sees her DWP colleagues matched with a mentor outside their formal line manager to help them work towards achievable career aspirations and build confidence in the professional sphere.

The 45-year-old was one of those to receive the Civil Service Diversity and Inclusion Award 2020 for her work on Aspire.

She began working at the DWP in 2017 and is now an area director in work and health services for the South East.

Preeta has supported DWP’s customers across 137 jobcentres through the coronavirus pandemic.

Preeta said: "My first feeling was shock and disbelief followed by a sense of pride that my work as a public servant has been recognised.

"What motivates me is knowing through providing an excellent public service, I am improving the lives and outcomes for all the people that use our department’s services."

