Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

PUBLISHED: 16:52 30 July 2019

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Highbury shopkeeper accused of "hospitalising" a minor by selling him a bottle of Bacardi claims it's a spurious charge that could "cost my family everything".

Mehmet Altun's shop Shivas in Highbury Park will be the subject of a licence review on Tuesday, after a social worker claimed he "repeatedly" sold booze to the 15-year-old. The teen was reportedly hospitalised three times in 10 days due to drinking.

Mr Altun insists he never sold the boy anything.

Inspectors first visited Shivas on May 29, noting in a report to be considered by councillors next week that Mr Altun "appeared unaware it is an offence to sell alcohol to a person under the age of 18". It's alleged Mr Altun was "extremely aggressive and argumentative with officers" on this occasion. He told the Gazette he refutes these "ridiculous" suggestions, claiming he spoke calmly. Officers also found "illicit" Polish Perla beer for sale.

The social worker made her allegations against Mr Altun the next day, before Mr Altun fell for a Trading Standards sting by selling a can of Guinness to a 15-year-old on June 4. But the shopkeeper said the teen had a cap pulled over his face, and he was distracted by the officer who followed him into the shop, who was allegedly "staring" at him.

You may also want to watch:

"They treated me like a proper criminal," he told the Gazette. "I didn't know what to say - I was shocked. It was an undercover trap.

"Usually kids come in on their own, not with adults. I thought they were together. I never served any kids when they came in."

He said he's since spent £700 on new cameras, enrolled in training courses, is keeping a "refusal log" and has stopped stocking high percentage beers.

He added: "If they take that licence away from me my bank will put pressure on me - it's going to break my whole family,

"All I can do is say: 'Look, if I have done something wrong I'm sorry,' but I don't believe I have. It was a professional trap."

An Islington licensing police spokesperson said: "During the visit the underage person that purchased alcohol was not challenged in the slightest despite staff having ample time to do so, and at the time there was [sic] hardly any patrons in the venue so there would have been very little distractions [sic]."

Islington's licensing team, Public Health England and the borough's licensing police have made representations against Shivas.

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors divided over proposed changes to Islington’s electoral map

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Most Read

Police arrest three men in Cally for knives in car

Caledonian Road. Picture: Matt Brown (CC BY 2.0)

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Islington Council and private firm NowMedical tell man with depression and overdose history he’s not vulnerable enough for priority housing

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors divided over proposed changes to Islington’s electoral map

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Hornsey up to third after crucial victory

Garfield Struthers in wicket-keeping action for Hornsey at Tivoli Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hampstead edge out North Middlesex in thriller

Hampstead's opening bowler Rich Banham helped his team to victory over North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Highbury shopkeeper denies selling rum to boy, 15, as councillors prepare to review his booze licence

Shivas newsagents in Highbury Park. Picture: Google Maps

Councillors divided over proposed changes to Islington’s electoral map

Changes to Islington's electoral map proposed by The Local Government Boundary Commission for England. Picture: The Local Government Boundary Commission for England

Free Nazanin: Richard and other families launch petition demanding better protection for Brits detained abroad

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists