Highbury Slimming World group donates 40 bags of clothes for Cancer Research UK

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 April 2019

Debbie with her donations.

Archant

A Highbury Slimming World group donated 40 bags full of clothes in support of Cancer Research UK.

The garments given away by members of the Islington Central Methodists Church sessions will raise about £1,200 for the charity when they are re-sold.

Debbie Thomas, who lives on the Holly Park Estate in Crouch Hill, launched the classes in January thinking a few people would turn up, but arrived to find 130 people queuing down the street.

Since then the group has lost a combined weight of 99 stone, and Debbie is now having to put on extra classes every Monday at 3.30pm.

“I was absolutely delighted by the way my group supported the campaign and the amount of clothes they donated,” said Debbie.

“We all benefit from the work Cancer Research UK do and I myself am a cancer survivor. I couldn’t be more proud of our members.”

Debbie’s classes also run at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday’s at the Palmer Place church and cost £4.95 a week.

