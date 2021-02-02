News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Highgate Hill mugging: Teens sentenced over knifepoint robbery

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:35 PM February 2, 2021    Updated: 3:40 PM February 2, 2021
The flick-knife used in a Highgate Hill robbery in January 2021.

The flick-knife used in a Highgate Hill robbery in January 2021. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have been sentenced over a knife-point robbery in Highgate Hill. 

The pair admitted subjecting a 15-year-old to the "terrifying ordeal", which took place on January 6. 

They approached their victim near to a bus stop before demanding he hand over AirPods and his phone. 

The attackers, both 17 and from Islington, cannot be named for legal reasons. 

One threatened to "shank" the younger boy with a flick knife while demanding he entered his PIN number into the phone. 

The victim was able to call police with a friend, and the pair of attackers were apprehended in Hargrave Park and Junction Road respectively, just minutes later. 

The boy with the knife later admitted robbery and possessing both cannabis and an offensive weapon. At Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on January 28, he was given a youth rehabilitation order, told he would be supervised for 91 days and banned from Islington for three months. 

His accomplice admitted robbery, and was sentenced at the same court on January 12. He has been referred to a youth offenders' panel for eight months. Both teens were fined £50. 

PC Christian Willans said the incident had been "a nasty robbery and a terrifying ordeal". 

