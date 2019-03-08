Hit-and-run driver collides with pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station

A hit-and-run driver smashed into a pedestrian outside Highbury & Islington station on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called just after 2am to reports of a collision near Highbury Corner - they found an injured man, believed to be in his 20s, at the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition was declared not "life-threatening or life-changing", according to the Met Police.

No arrests have been made. Officers are investigating.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance, a medic in a car and an incident response officer. We treated a man at the scene before taking him to hospital."

The incident came hours after a hit-and-run driver knocked a cyclist off her bike and left her lying injured in the road in Fieldway Crescent at about 10.35pm. There's no suggestion the collisions are linked.

The London Ambulance Service was also called to a road traffic collision in Archway Road at 9.55pm last night, but no one was taken to hospital. A pedestrian was also hit by a car in Seven Sisters Road this morning. The driver stopped at the scene.

It was car free day yesterday, where communities across London and in Islington temporarily closed off streets to traffic to make them safer places for kids to play in.

