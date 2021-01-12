Holloway by-election planned as Cllr Paul Smith stands down

Published: 2:14 PM January 12, 2021

A by-election will be held for Holloway ward following the resignation of Cllr Paul Smith.

It is scheduled to take place on the same day as the London Mayor and Greater London Assembly elections on May 6.

However, yesterday, Conservative MP Steve Brine said the May elections will "almost certainly" be postponed due to coronavirus.

Cllr Smith was first elected in 2006, and served as deputy leader of the Labour group and the council's environment and transport chief from 2010, when Labour took control of the council, to 2013.

His achievements include driving forward the pioneering Bunhill Heat and Power Network, which Islington Council says is the "first scheme in the world" to take waste heat from an underground train network to provide cheaper, greener energy for local homes, schools and leisure centres.

He also helped to secure a £2million grant to restore the Cally Clock Tower, the work on which started in 2016.

The Grade 11* listed tower reopened with a new heritage centre in June 2019.

Cllr Smith said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve the people of Holloway ward for the last 14 years, and make a difference on the issues that matter most to local people.

"However, the time is right for me to move on to a new challenge and allow someone else to serve as the new councillor for the fantastic community in Holloway ward."

Council leader Richard Watts added: “Paul has been an outstanding champion for Holloway ward community.

"Paul’s energy and commitment to fairness will be greatly missed, but I wish Paul all the best in his future."

Another by-election is also set to take place in Bunhill for Cllr Claudia Webbe's seat.

Cllr Webbe became an MP for Leicester East more than a year ago in December 2019, and has continued representing Bunhill ward despite working and living in Leicester, 80 odd miles north.

The election to replace her should have been held last May, but was delayed at that point because of the coronavirus pandemic.