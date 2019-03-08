Holloway church leads anti-knife crime protesters on march

A church congregation led a march against knife crime through the streets of Holloway.

Members of the Holloway Seventh Day Adventist Church were joined by Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail in taking a stand against stabbings on the borough's streets.

Trevona Jennings, of the Holloway youth team commissioned by the church, said: "The march was led by the Pathfinders Drum Corp. The aim being to stand against knife crime and show the community we stand with them.

The march on November 2 was attended by 30 people.

It started outside the church in Holloway Road and proceeding through Seven Sisters Road, to Manor House Station and Green Lanes.

The congregation, whose members have lost loved ones to knife crime twice in the past three years, held its first such march in May.

Nedim Bilgin was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road in January and his killer hasn't been caught.