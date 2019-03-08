Search

Advanced search

Holloway church leads anti-knife crime protesters on march

PUBLISHED: 15:58 11 November 2019

Anti knife crime march. Picture: Supplied

Anti knife crime march. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A church congregation led a march against knife crime through the streets of Holloway.

Members of the Holloway Seventh Day Adventist Church were joined by Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail in taking a stand against stabbings on the borough's streets.

Trevona Jennings, of the Holloway youth team commissioned by the church, said: "The march was led by the Pathfinders Drum Corp. The aim being to stand against knife crime and show the community we stand with them.

You may also want to watch:

The march on November 2 was attended by 30 people.

It started outside the church in Holloway Road and proceeding through Seven Sisters Road, to Manor House Station and Green Lanes.

The congregation, whose members have lost loved ones to knife crime twice in the past three years, held its first such march in May.

Nedim Bilgin was stabbed to death in Caledonian Road in January and his killer hasn't been caught.

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

Spa Green Estate left without heating for more than a week

Jacqueline Mugridge suffers from arthritis, lupus, diabetes and Cushing�s syndrome, which she says combine to leave her immune system depleted, and her body more susceptible to the cold. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Student filmmaker tells how police aimed gun at his head in Highbury after prop mistaken for real firearm

Armed police detain students in Highbury Grove. Picture: Alex Boyt

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

Spa Green Estate left without heating for more than a week

Jacqueline Mugridge suffers from arthritis, lupus, diabetes and Cushing�s syndrome, which she says combine to leave her immune system depleted, and her body more susceptible to the cold. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Student filmmaker tells how police aimed gun at his head in Highbury after prop mistaken for real firearm

Armed police detain students in Highbury Grove. Picture: Alex Boyt

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Review: Officina 00, Old Street

Pumpkin Gnocchi is one of the stand out dishes at Officina 00. Picture: Joe Woodhouse.

Review: Taming of the Shrew, RSC at The Barbican

Taming of The Shrew RSC at The Barbican picture credit: Ikin Yum

Whittington Health versus Ryhurst: Protest planned as ditched contractor takes hospital trust to High Court

The Whittington Hospital in Archway. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive

Culpeper Community Garden given £100,000 funding for horticulture project supporting vulnerable people

Culpeper Community Garden has been given £100,000 by the City of London Corporation.

Review: Vins Restaurant and Wine Bar, Canonbury

Vins in Grosvenor Avenue, Canonbury.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists