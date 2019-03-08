Search

Man arrested on suspicion of Holloway murder over body found in wheelie bin

PUBLISHED: 09:05 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 13 May 2019

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a wheelie bin near the back of the Holloway Road Waitrose.

Police at the scene. Picture: David Grevett

Police were called to Tollington Road at 4pm on Saturday after the man's body was discovered.

Scotland Yard said a man was being held after he was arrested yesterday. Detectives are still trying to identify the man who died.

The incident came days after the Gazette reported on the problems with drug dealing and using in and around the supermarket's car park.

A neighbour said people "smoking crack" and "screaming" outside her house in Shelburne Road has become part of the daily routine. Police told the Gazette there was an "enhanced team" of officers patrolling the area in response to the issues.

There is no suggestion the death is linked to the drug problems.

