Published: 12:17 PM April 15, 2021

Ronalds Road, where the fire broke out because of an unattended chip pan - Credit: Google

A woman is still recovering in hospital after a blaze broke out in her Holloway home, which is thought to have been caused by an unattended chip pan.

Part of the ground floor of the terraced house in Ronalds Road was damaged by fire.

Two women and a man left the building before the arrival of the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews, and one of the women was taken to hospital.

The LFB was called just before midnight and about 25 fire fighters using four fire engines had the fire under control an hour later.

You may also want to watch:

Station officer Wayne Sharp, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival crews were faced with heavy smoke and worked quickly to bring the fire under control and stop it from spreading.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.

“All it can take is for you to become distracted for a few seconds and your cooking oil can quickly go up in flames.”

He added: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

"Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill - if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat."

Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Stoke Newington and Kentish Town fire stations attended the scene.

Practical steps for safer cooking: