Holloway mother stabbing: Police arrest man in connection to Caedmon Road knife attack in front of toddler

Police have arrested a man in connection to the brutal stabbing of a Holloway mother in front of her three-year-old son.

A 26-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). He's currently being held at Holborn Police Station.

Officers were called 16:56pm last Friday to reports of a stabbing on Caedmon Road.

Police and paramedics responded after Christel Stanfield-Bruce was stabbed in the back of her left thigh while pushing her son in a pram.

She was approached by a male and asked for directions. He then asked for her phone and stabbed her, before fleeing without taking it.

"It's lucky it didn't hit the major artery in my leg," Christel told the Gazette on Monday.

"I'm just in shock still and the anxiety about leaving the house is starting to build up. This morning I was thinking: 'Gosh, I'm going to have to leave the safety soon.'"

Her husband Quinn, 34, added: "She phoned me from the ambulance and said; 'I was stabbed and they're taking me to St Mary's major trauma unit.' I don't really have words for this - it's sort of a state of numbness."

Christel was discharged from hospital on Saturday morning and her injuries are not life-changing.

Police continue to investigate the attack.