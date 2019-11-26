Search

Advanced search

Holloway pupils promote daily exercise on Emirates pitch at half-time of Arsenal game

PUBLISHED: 17:18 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 26 November 2019

Junior Gunners and the Daily Mile at the Arsenal v Southampton English Premier League match, at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Paul Marriott

Junior Gunners and the Daily Mile at the Arsenal v Southampton English Premier League match, at the Emirates Stadium. Picture: Paul Marriott

Paul Marriott Photography

Youngsters from a Holloway school got on the Emirates pitch at half-time during the Arsenal vs Southampton game to promote daily exercise- and some may argue they should have stayed on for the second half.

The pupils joined the Young Gunners to raise awareness of the Daily Mile, which has become one of the world's biggest child fitness projects.

You may also want to watch:

More than 2.3million children in 71 countries have signed up to the scheme, which encourages 15 minutes of daily activity, which the Daily Mile Foundation says can be life-changing for all.

The charity has partnered with Islington Council, London Marathon Events and Arsenal to encourage more kids to get involved.

Drayton Park head Annabelle Kapoor said: "The children can see themselves getting fitter and faster. The staff love it too, as it settles the children for learning and is an excellent social time for the class. Children run sideby-side, chatting and encouraging each other - they high-five their teachers as they go and challenge them to keep up!"

A struggling Arsenal side managed to grind out a 2-2 draw with Southampton after a last-minute equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette.

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Ellis Parkinson. Picture: Met Police

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Brexit Party candidate for Islington North hopes to oust Jeremy Corbyn

Islington North Brexit Party candidate Yosef David. Picture: Supplied

Staff at City, University of London begin eight-day strike action

Teachers from City University on strike today. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Knifeman who fought ‘violently’ with Islington police jailed

Ellis Parkinson. Picture: Met Police

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Brexit Party candidate for Islington North hopes to oust Jeremy Corbyn

Islington North Brexit Party candidate Yosef David. Picture: Supplied

Staff at City, University of London begin eight-day strike action

Teachers from City University on strike today. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Latest from the Islington Gazette

New research finds that Middlesex has the highest number of competitive tennis players

Wimbledon 2019 tennis balls. Picture: PA

Islington Boxing Club women’s squad holds open day to raise money for international tournament

Islington Boxing Club's women's squad. Picture: Islington BC

‘Completely reckless’: Hit-and-run moped driver who crashed into 90-year-old pedestrian admits careless driving

Mentish's case will be heard at Blackfriars Crown Court Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

North Middlesex CC to host training sessions for under 11 girls

North Middlesex CC Under-11 girls. Picture: North Middlesex CC

Archway Darts League: Nicholas Nickleby see off N19 and Doyles beat Boston Arms

Zac Chapman of Nicholas Nickleby in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists