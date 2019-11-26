Holloway pupils promote daily exercise on Emirates pitch at half-time of Arsenal game

Youngsters from a Holloway school got on the Emirates pitch at half-time during the Arsenal vs Southampton game to promote daily exercise- and some may argue they should have stayed on for the second half.

The pupils joined the Young Gunners to raise awareness of the Daily Mile, which has become one of the world's biggest child fitness projects.

More than 2.3million children in 71 countries have signed up to the scheme, which encourages 15 minutes of daily activity, which the Daily Mile Foundation says can be life-changing for all.

The charity has partnered with Islington Council, London Marathon Events and Arsenal to encourage more kids to get involved.

Drayton Park head Annabelle Kapoor said: "The children can see themselves getting fitter and faster. The staff love it too, as it settles the children for learning and is an excellent social time for the class. Children run sideby-side, chatting and encouraging each other - they high-five their teachers as they go and challenge them to keep up!"

A struggling Arsenal side managed to grind out a 2-2 draw with Southampton after a last-minute equaliser from Alexandre Lacazette.